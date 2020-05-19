OWN Announces ‘Greenleaf’ Final Season Premiere Date and Spinoff Plans – Variety

The fifth and last season of “Greenleaf” will premiere June 23, OWN introduced Tuesday, and the community can also be in improvement with Lionsgate on a by-product sequence.

The ultimate season of “Greenleaf” sees the megachurch on the middle of the drama at risk of being torn down, along with relationships being examined. It’s not but recognized the place the spinoff will choose up, or which characters it’ll observe, however it’ll come from “Greenleaf” creator and govt producer Craig Wright.

OWN stated the plan for “Greenleaf” was all the time for the sequence to span 5 seasons with a potential spinoff to observe, however “plans accelerated” as a result of outpouring of assist from the viewers when it was introduced that the fifth season would, the truth is, be the ultimate one.

For the previous 4 seasons, “Greenleaf” has centered on the titular Greenleaf household and its Memphis megachurch. The newest season, which aired within the fall of 2019, ranked because the No. 1 scripted sequence on ad-supported cable for African American girls, in addition to whole viewers. It additionally was the No. four scripted sequence on ad-supported cable throughout that point for girls 25-54, which helped the community turn into the No. 1 cable community on Tuesday nights (when Season four aired) amongst African American girls, households and whole viewers.

The present stars Merle Dandridge, Keith David, Lynn Whitfield, Kim Hawthorne, Lamman Rucker and Deborah Pleasure Winans. It’s produced for OWN by Lionsgate in affiliation with Harpo Movies and Pine Metropolis. Oprah Winfrey, Wright, Clement Virgo, and Kriss Turner Towner function govt producers.

The fifth and last season of “Greenleaf” will premiere June 23 at 9 p.m. on OWN. Watch a teaser for the ultimate season under: