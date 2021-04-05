OWN Announces Launch of Own Your Health Initiative (TV News Roundup)

Netflix launched a primary take a look at Season 2 of “The Circle,” which unfolds over 4 weeks from April 14 to Might 5.

Eight new contestants will flirt, befriend, squabble and compete in challenges towards one another on a novel social media platform to earn a $100,000 prize and the title of prime influencer. Among the many new contestants are Chloe Veitch from Netflix’s “Too Scorching to Deal with.” Watch the trailer beneath for the revealing of the opposite first eight contestants. Stephen Lambert, Tim Harcourt, Jo Harcourt Smith, Toni Eire, Richard Foster and Chet Fenster function govt producers.

Additionally in at the moment’s TV information roundup, the Oprah Winfrey Community introduced the launch of its Own Your Health initiative, which gives instruments and assets to empower Black girls to personal their well being. By partnering with well being fairness leaders, the marketing campaign goals to deal with the distinctive well being issues Black girls face, together with increased charges of sicknesses, like coronary heart illness and diabetes, and disparities inside the healthcare system. It can launch new initiatives quarterly that discover the complete vary of psychological, bodily and social/emotional well-being.

Amazon revealed that the upcoming younger grownup sequence “Panic” will premiere on Might 28. Written and created by Lauren Oliver’s bestselling novel, the 10-episode sequence takes place in a small Texas city the place each summer season, the graduating seniors compete in a sequence of winner-takes-all challenges that they consider is their solely likelihood to flee their circumstances and make their lives higher. This 12 months, the foundations have modified — the pot of cash is bigger than ever and the sport has develop into much more harmful. Gamers will come nose to nose with their deepest, darkest fears and be compelled to determine how a lot they’re prepared to danger as a way to win. “Panic” is govt produced by Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Adam Schroeder. Lynley Fowl and Alyssa Altman function co-executive producers.

Barstool Sports activities is increasing into true crime podcast with “The Case,” an eight-part sequence that launches at the moment. Hosted by Kirk Minihane, the sequence explores the disappearance of Jennifer Fay, a 16-year-old Brockton woman who went lacking the evening of Nov. 14, 1989 and was by no means seen once more. Now, three many years later, Minihane’s investigation leads him to a small city in South Carolina — the identical place one of the final folks seen with Fay had constructed a brand new life. For the primary time ever, regulation enforcement publicly disclosed that 4 lacking individuals instances is perhaps linked. “The Case” is obtainable on Apple Podcasts.

Netflix introduced that “Selena: The Sequence” will launch its second season on Might 4, greater than per week sooner than initially scheduled. The 2-part sequence seems to be again on the life of Selena Quintanilla (Christian Serratos) earlier than she grew to become the Queen of Tejano and contains an exploration of her path to stardom. Half 2 is about up for the rise of beloved Selena monitor “Como La Flor” and the rising presence of Yolanda Saldivar (Natasha Perez), the fan membership president who murdered the singer on the precipice of her twenty fourth birthday. She died simply months earlier than the discharge of her crossover album, “Dreaming of You.” “Selena: The Sequence” is written by Moises Zamora, who additionally serves as govt producer alongside Jaime Dávila, Rico Martinez, Suzette Quintanilla and Simran A. Singh.

