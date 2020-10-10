Own murder plot hatched for two crores, bought corona patient’s body, know the story

Haryana: A businessman conspired to his death to grab 1.60 crore rupees of insurance and get rid of the borrowers, but was caught. This is such a story of Hansi of Hisar district, which the police were also surprised to know. But this false story was told by the Scene of Crime Expert at first sight. Also Read – Land was dug for soil, boxes filled with gold-silver-jewelery, but what happened then….

The Karobahi drama began on Tuesday night, when the body of a businessman named Rammehar was found in a burnt-out car in Hansi in Hisar district and his relatives told the police that Rammehar had called at the last moment and said, "Quick Come, my life is in danger… People riding on two bikes will kill me…. After this, the family informed the police. But when the police and relatives reached the spot, they found the dead body in a car. There were reports about this incident that robbed 11 lakh rupees from Rammehar and burnt him alive along with the car.

On Friday, 65 hours after the incident, Rammehar was found alive in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, 1300 km away, and the police team arrested him and brought him to Hansi. When he was severely questioned, he revealed the drama of his own death which everyone was shocked to hear.

Actually, the story of his death was revealed in the investigation of his call details when the police came to know of one of his female friends. After interrogating him, the police managed to trace the businessman. Investigation revealed that Rammehar, resident of Disposal Factory, a resident of Data Village, had two insurance policies worth two crore some time ago.

Sanjay Kumar, IG, Hisar Range, said that in order to grab the insurance amount and get rid of the borrowers, Rammehar did this whole drama. Now the police is investigating who was the person who got burnt in the car? Police suspect that in order to create a drama of robbery and murder, the businessman bought a corona patient’s body from Rohtak for about Rs 1.5 lakh and set it on the driver’s seat and set the car on fire by spraying it. Police has not confirmed the claim yet.

The IG said that such discussion has also come before him, but the truth will be revealed only after questioning Rammehar. It is also feared that Rammehar may have burnt the corpse after killing someone.