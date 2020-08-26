OWN Orders Drama Series ‘Delilah’ From ‘Greenleaf’ Creator

OWN has given a straight-to-series order to the drama collection “Delilah,” which hails from “Greenleaf” creator Craig Wright, Selection has realized.

The collection will star Maahra Hill as Delilah Connolly, a headstrong, extremely principled lawyer residing in Charlotte, North Carolina. Delilah’s doing her greatest to boost two youngsters alone and hold her ties to household, pals and religion robust, all of the whereas ceaselessly looking for justice for many who want it most, in a time when the wealthy and highly effective of Charlotte and past will do something to cease her. Additionally becoming a member of the forged are Jill Marie Jones as Tamara Grayson, Delilah’s confidante and greatest buddy; Susan Heyward, who portrays Demetria Barnes, Delilah’s newly employed, fearless, and bold affiliate; and Ozioma Akagha, who performs Delilah’s unfailingly sunny secretary, Harper Conant.

“On the heels of the unbelievable success story of ‘Greenleaf,’ we’re thrilled to proceed our partnership with Craig on this compelling new drama,” mentioned Tina Perry, president of OWN. “Our viewers are going to deeply relate to this story that focuses on a robust lady dedicated to her household and her group.”

Wright will govt produce the collection along with writing. Charles Randolph-Wright and Cheryl Dunye will function administrators on the collection, with further administrators to be introduced at a later date. Dunye will direct the pilot episode. Randolph-Wright, who beforehand labored on “Greenleaf,” will even govt produce together with Oprah Winfrey. The collection is produced by Warner Bros. Tv and Harpo Movies, and can air on OWN in 2021.

“It’s an honor to work for Ms. Winfrey and OWN and to serve the community’s devoted followers,” Wright mentioned. “‘Delilah’ continues the work we began on ‘Greenleaf,’ particularly, bringing untold tales and recent views to our viewers.”

“Greenleaf” aired for 5 seasons on OWN, with the ultimate season just lately wrapping up with the collection finale on Aug. 11. Different present OWN dramas embody “Queen Sugar,” “Cherish the Day,” “David Makes Man,” and “The Haves and Have Nots.”

(Pictured: Maahra Hill)