OWN to Honor Cicely Tyson With Re-Airing of ‘Oprah’s Master Class’

DATES

Discovery Plus will stream “If I Can’t Have You: The Jodi Arias Story,” a two-hour particular on the notorious trial involving Jodi Arias, who was convicted of killing ex-boyfriend Travis Alexander, starting Feb. 12. Whereas the trial factors to her guilt, the documentary sheds uncertainty on the ruling by granting viewers entry to Arias’ private diaries, unseen police interviews and testimony and interviews with these closest to the case. The particular, which incorporates each Arias and Alexander’s family members, seeks to uncover if Arias is really a assassin or a misunderstood lady who acted in self-defense.

NBC’s medical drama “New Amsterdam” will return for its third season March 2 at 10 p.m. Season 3 will observe Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) as he and his crew face the daunting well being care inequities which have widened for the reason that onset of the pandemic. “New Amsterdam” is govt produced by David Schulner, Peter Horton, Michael Slovis, David Foster, Aaron Ginsburg and Shaun Cassidy.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix’s “Buried by the Bernards,” which follows a family-owned funeral enterprise that gives low-cost companies to group members, premiered a trailer. The eight-episode collection, which debuts Feb. 12, facilities Ryan Bernard of R Bernard Funeral Companies who presents reasonably priced packages to these coping with pricey funeral costs and compassionate care to those that want it most. On this line of work, the Bernards can’t afford to neglect supporting one another as properly and have their very own unorthodox means of sticking shut collectively. Watch the trailer under.

GREENLIGHTS

As half of a multi-year artistic partnership with animation creators and comedians Roger Black and Waco O’Guin, Netflix has ordered the science fiction animated collection “Farzar” as its first challenge beneath the brand new deal. Black and O’Guin, who’re the creators and showrunners of Netflix’s “Paradise PD,” will function creators, writers, govt producers and showrunners of the brand new collection. “Farzar” will follows Prince Fichael and his gang as they enterprise out of their secluded human metropolis to combat hostile aliens. As they start their quest, Fichael realizes the whole lot just isn’t because it appears. Marc Provissiero, Scott Greenberg and Joel Kuwahara will function govt producers.

INITIATIVES

NBCUniversal has joined the Ruderman Household Basis’s name to commit to auditioning actors with disabilities with every new studio manufacturing so as to enhance and improve the illustration of individuals with disabilities on display. The inspiration’s tips embody recognizing that incapacity is central to range and that the incapacity group contains one of the biggest underrepresented teams in the USA, dealing with exclusion behind and in entrance of the digicam; that rising auditions is essential to attaining inclusion and that the corporate will proceed to improve the quantity of auditions for actors with disabilities in movie and TV.

SPECIALS

Discovery Plus will stream all-new “Pet Bowl Presents” specials main up to Tremendous Bowl Sunday, together with “Pet Bowl Presents: The Canine Video games,” “Pet Bowl XVII Presents: Greatest in Present” and “Pet Bowl XVII Presents: Pet Bowl Nation.” In a fast-paced hour hosted by Kym Whitley, “Pet Bowl Presents: The Canine Video games” will characteristic 4 pairs of canines and novice trainers dealing with off in opposition to each other for the title of best showman. Every problem will probably be judged by professional canine coach Travis Brorsen and comic Crystal Powell, with one pair eradicated every spherical till a winner is said. “Pet Bowl XVII Presents: Greatest in Present” will observe earlier pup champions lives and fan-favorites, main up to the declaration of “finest in present.” “Pet Bowl XVII Presents: Pet Bowl Nation,” which can air Feb. 7, contains a highway journey throughout the U.S. that showcases the fluffiest rivals all through Pet Bowl’s 16-year historical past. The specials can even air the identical day on Animal Planet.

OWN will honor Cicely Tyson with a particular re-airing of “Oprah’s Master Class: Cicely Tyson” on Jan. 30 and 31. Within the particular, Tyson, a Tony- and Emmy-winning actor whose illustrious roles and dedication shone in her decades-long profession, presents a first-person account of the life classes she discovered all through her journey.

LATE NIGHT

“The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon” will characteristic friends Justin Timberlake, London Hughes and Ozuna & Anuel AA.