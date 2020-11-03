Owner of ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ accuses Food Blogger of rigging, said – If proved wrong, will apologize

new Delhi: 80-year-old Kanta Prasad, owner of Baba Ka Dhaba, located in Malviya Nagar, South Delhi, accused food blogger Gaurav Vasan of misappropriating money and has also filed a complaint against him. However, Kanta Prasad says, “If I am proved wrong in the investigation, I will apologize.” Kanta Prasad told IANS, “Gaurav cheated me. Gaurav helped me a lot, but he gave his account instead of giving my account. ” Also Read – Onion is raining like this, somewhere 100 rupees a kg, somewhere it is selling 35 rupees, know the price

What will Kanta Prasad do when asked, if the allegations prove false in future investigations? In response to this, Kanta Prasad said, "When the time comes, we will see what to do." Right now the investigation is being done. I would not hesitate to apologize. Because Gaurav did us good. But he got himself caught for a small thing. "If we are proved wrong in the investigation, we will apologize, because we will be repentant." Because the next person helped us. "

However, Youtubera Gaurav Vasan has denied these allegations. He says, "There is absolutely no truth in these allegations, false accusations are being made." An attempt is being made to tarnish the image. If it were true, I would not come to proof my bank statement correctly. "

“Whatever money came in my account, I have given all the money to Baba. The police had asked for my statement, which I have given. When Baba finds out the truth, the result will be right in the end. “

“I cannot be proved wrong because I have a bank statement. And 25 lakh accounts will be proved wrong. “Actually, a video of Baba’s Dhaba owner Kanta Prasad went viral on social media. In which he told his grief over the financial crisis due to the failure of the shop during the lockdown. After the video went viral, people from all over the country helped Kanta Prasad.