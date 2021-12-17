Owners of Atlas and Santos would seek to invest in Europe or in the MLS

Alejandro Irarragorri wants to expand his sports model in MLS or Europe. (Photo: Twitter / @ JohannVarela)

After Atlas, one of the teams from Orlegi Group, became the championship in the Scream Mexico A21 the manager Alejandro Irarragorri, confessed in an interview for TUDN that will seek to expand its brand of Orlegi Sports Worldwide, looking for franchise in the Major League Soccer (MLS) o and Europe.

The President of Orlegi let see that there is the possibility of expand the sports model that you have implemented in Mexico and that it has been a success in teams like Santos Laguna, Atlas of Guadalajara on the Liga BBVA MX, as well as the Jaiba Brava from Tampico Madero on the Expansion League MX.

Due to this, Irarragorri has in mind to establish itself in international markets as Europe Y U.S. For him, they are attractive destinations that he would like to explore and discover in order to extend his sporting model.

“We are very clear that the model is exportable, that the model can generate value and we are placed, not only through our office in Los Angeles, but with the people who work with us in Europe looking for the ideal opportunity to be able to somehow participate and seek to generate value for us as a group, team and its fans and for football, ”said Alejandro Irarragorri.

It is worth mentioning that it’s not the first time that Orlegi Group seeks to invest in European markets. He has previously claimed to have contact with The Spanish League and the Premier League in England, being both competitions in which you would like to get involved sportingly and financially.

Despite having three teams affiliated with the Mexican Football Federation (FMF), following the example of what it has also achieved Pachuca Group, they have in mind to manage a couple more teams abroad. They even had contact to acquire the equipment of the Real Zaragoza and the Newcastle United.

For its part, 2021 has been a year full of successes for Grupo Orlegi, since he managed to get the Warriors of Santos Laguna to contest the final of the Guard1anes 2021, the Red and Black of the Atlas were champions of the Scream Mexico A21, the same as the Jaiba Brava in the Expansion League.

“It is the same as 15 years ago, we are focused on the process, structure and infrastructure. When you are truly passionate, you are intense and focused on working on it, the results come as a consequence, it seems like it’s the same and I know it sounds the same ”, he stated.

In addition, it has managed to export some players from its quarry such as Gerardo Arteaga al Genk from Belgium Y Santiago Munoz to Newcastle United. Also, in the Liga BBVA MX it has consolidated footballers such as Omar fields, Carlos Acevedo, Jordan Carrillo, Jeremy Marquez Y Oziel herrera.

Finally, as for the lower categories of his teams, he obtained the championship with those of Keep on the Sub-20, the runner-up with those of Guadalajara in the Sub-18 as well as in the Sub-17 and the first place in the category Sub-13.

Alejandro Irarragorri acquired Atlas in the 2019, in two years that he has been managing the Guadalajara team and after various changes from the directive, campus, technical direction e inclusive paying a fine the previous year for being one of the teams that finished last in the percentage table. They became champions for the second time in their history, after 70 years drought.

