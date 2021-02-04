OWN’s’ ‘Delilah’ Premieres Trailer (TV News Roundup)

In at present’s TV information roundup, OWN premiered a trailer for its new authorized drama “Delilah,” and Constitution Communications introduced that president and chief working officer John Bickham will retire in 2022.

FIRST LOOKS

OWN dropped a trailer for “Delilah,” which hails from Craig Wright. The brand new drama collection, which is about to debut in March, follows its titular character (performed by Maahra Hill) after she leaves a prestigious white-shoe regulation agency to boost her kids. Now, she takes on oft-ignored circumstances, representing disenfranchised teams and going toe-to-toe with the highly effective and privileged. However this time, she’s up in opposition to her greatest buddy and fellow legal professional Tamara (Jill Marie Jones) — and lives are at stake. Watch the trailer beneath.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Fox News Media has tapped The Federalist writer and co-founder Ben Domenech as a contributor, CEO Suzanne Scott introduced. Within the position, Domenech will present political commentary throughout all Fox News Media platforms and host a weekly podcast for Fox News Audio.

President and chief working officer of Constitution Communications John Bickham will retire on the finish of 2022. In consequence, Wealthy DiGeronimo, chief product and expertise officer, and Chris Winfrey, chief monetary officer, will tackle extra obligations. DiGeronimo will oversee Spectrum Attain, Constitution’s promoting gross sales enterprise, and report back to CEO Tom Rutledge. In the meantime, Winfrey will lead gross sales and advertising and Spectrum Group Options, reporting to Bickham and Rutledge. Bickham will proceed to supervise the sphere operations, buyer operations, community operations and FP&A and enterprise planning groups.

EVENTS

IGN Fan Fest, a free two-day multiplatform digital occasion showcasing 2021’s anticipated releases, will run Feb. 26-27 throughout IGN’s digital and social platforms, Samsung TV Plus, Pluto and Plex. It features a “Batman Past” solid reunion and desk learn, an inside have a look at Bethesda’s “Deathloop,” an prolonged sneak peek of Amazon Studios’ upcoming grownup animation collection “Invincible,” an interview with comedian creator Mark Millar and collection star Josh Duhamel about Netflix’s “Jupiter’s Legacy,” a solid Q&A and sneak peek of Netflix’s “Shadow and Bone” and a panel about “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” hosted by Synder himself.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, Magic Johnson, Jenny Slate and singer-songwriter Ashnikko shall be on “Jimmy Kimmel Dwell,” whereas Kelly Ripa, JoJo Siwa and M. Evening Shyamalan shall be featured on “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon.” “Late Evening With Seth Meyers” will function Amy Schumer, Thomas Middleditch and Matt Cameron. Salma Hayek and Mark Harris shall be tonight’s friends on “The Late Present With Stephen Colbert.” Dax Shepard shall be on “The Day by day Present With Trevor Noah.”