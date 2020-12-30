Oxford AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine: AstraZeneca gets approval in UK, India too was waiting

Oxford AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine: Britain (United Kingdom) has approved the use of Oxford University’s Corona vaccine in its country. Along with this, there is hope in India also, because the Corona vaccine of Oxford stands at the top of the approval line for use here. According to the information, now in a few days, the people of Britain will start receiving the dose of Corona vaccine of Oxford-AstraZeneca and after that vaccination of vaccine can start in India too soon. Also Read – Covishield CoronaVirus Vaccine: Kovishield may get emergency approval in India today, meeting of experts continues

Britain first allowed Pfizer's corona vaccine to use emergency and so far more than seven lakh people in the country have been given the first dose of Pfizer vaccine. Meanwhile, Britain has also approved the Corona vaccine of Oxford. This means that this vaccine is both safe and effective. Britain has ordered 100 million doses of the vaccine manufacturer AstraZeneca. This will allow 50 million people to be vaccinated.

In India too, Oxford-AstraZeneca's Corona vaccine may be allowed to use emergency by next week. In India, this vaccine is being developed by Serum Institute of India (SII) in collaboration with Oxford-AstraZeneca.

Adar Poonawala, CEO of Serum Institute of India, SII, said that 4-5 crore doses of Kovishield have been stored. He said that once they are approved, the government will have to decide how fast they can take the vaccine. With this, the SII chief claimed that by July 2021, we will make about 30 crore doses.

SII CEO Adar Poonawala claimed that 50 per cent of what we will make will continue to be given to India and the rest to Kovacs. He said that in the first six months of 2021, there will also be a shortage of vaccines globally, but we will see some relief by August-September 2021.