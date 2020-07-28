Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine: Big success in the war against Corona; Vaccine final trial will be held at these 5 places in the country

Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine: The final phase trial of the corona virus vaccine developed by Oxford University is about to begin in India. Five places have been chosen for this. In this regard, Department of Biotech Secretary Renu Swaroop said that preparations have been completed at five locations across the country for the third phase of the third and final test of the Kovid-19 vaccine developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca. Also Read – Big worry ends for retiring employees, Modi government gave this good news

Swaroop said that this is a necessary step as it is necessary to have the data available within the country before vaccinating Indians.

Oxford and its partner AstraZeneca have selected the world's largest vaccine manufacturer 'The Serum Institute of India' (CII) for its production after the vaccine is ready. The first two-stage test results were published earlier this month.

According to the format, DBT is a part of the efforts being made for any Kovid-19 vaccine in India, ‘whether it is financial assistance, whether regulatory approvals are facilitated or they have access to various networks within the country. ‘

He said in an interview to PTI-Bhasha, “Now DBT is preparing a clinical site for the third phase. We have already started work on this and five locations are ready for use in Phase III trials. ‘

Pune-based CII has sought permission from the Indian drug regulator to conduct clinical trials on humans in Phase II and III of the potential vaccine.

DBT Secretary said, ‘DBT is working with every manufacturer and the third test of serum (institute) is important because if the vaccine is successful and it will be given to the people of India then we should have the data available within the country .

He said, ‘Phase III testing has been proposed for this. Five locations are ready. These should be ready for manufacturers so that they can use them for clinical trials. ‘

Earlier, on 20 July, scientists had announced that the Kovid-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University appeared to be safe and produced effective results during testing.