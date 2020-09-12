Oxford AstraZeneca re-started trial on corona virus vaccine, so had to stop

London: The University of Oxford has said that it will reinstate trials with the drug company AstraZeneca to develop a corona virus vaccine. The test was stopped after a side effect of the vaccine in a patient in Britain. The university said in a statement, “There is a fear of such a large trial that some participants will be unwell and safety will be ensured by carefully evaluating each case.” Also Read – Oxford Corona Vaccine: DCGI gave instructions to Serum Institute of India regarding the testing of Oxford Kovid-19 vaccine, this big thing somewhere

The statement said that under the test, around 18,000 people have been given this vaccine worldwide.

Information about the patient's illness is not disclosed because of maintaining the confidentiality of the person participating in the trial. However, it has been emphasized that he is committed to the safety of the partners by adopting the best standards in his study and will be constantly evaluated deeply regarding safety.

