Oxford-AstraZeneca Vaccine News Update: MRP to get corona vaccine at half price, these people can get it from January

Oxford-AstraZeneca Vaccine News Update Today 23 November 2020: In the new year, in the last week of January or early February, Indians may have the Oxford-AstraZeneca Vaccine developed by Oxford University, UK. In the initial phase, it will be given to frontline workers fighting against Corona, such as dictators, nurses and municipal employees. Actually, the central government is going to approve the emergency use of Serum Institute of India, the Indian company that produces this vaccine. Such a vaccine will be done soon after getting approval in the UK.

According to the Times of India report, the Serum Institute has to apply for this, which she is going to do in December. Along with this, the central government is also going to do a contract with the Serum Institute so that it can buy a large amount of vaccine. According to sources, the government has made a strong bargain on the price of vaccine with serum. Under this, he will get 50 percent discount on MRP. The MRP of two shots of this vaccine is likely to be around 500 to 600 rupees.

According to the information, Covaxin vaccine of indigenously developed Bharat Biotech can get emergency approval after this. It is yet to give the data of the first and second phase trials to the government. In this report, sources have been quoted as saying that the Phase III trial of this vaccine is going on and the company will soon hand over its data to the government.

In this way, two corona vaccines may be available in India in February. An official said that if everything goes according to plan and the serum institute gets emergency approval in December, we can assume that the first lot of vaccine will come in late January or early February.