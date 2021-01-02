Oxford committee approves Covid-19 vaccine, vaccination to begin soon

new Delhi: An expert committee on the Kovid-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (DCGI) on Friday recommended approval for limited emergency use in India of Oxford’s anti-coronavirus vaccine ‘covishield’. With this, the path of the first vaccine of Kovid-19 has been cleared in India in the next few days. Also Read – Covid-19 Vaccine Updates: Domestic Corona Vaccine ‘Covaxin’ Not Approved for Emergency Use

Sources said that the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on CDSCO's Kovid-19 asked Bharat Biotech to speed up the process of involving participants for its ongoing Phase III clinical trial. It also said that the interim effect could be analyzed for further discussion on the limited emergency use of Bharat Biotech's Kovid-19 anti-vaccine 'covaxine'.

The SEC's recommendations on 'covishield' and 'covaxine' have been sent to the Controller General of Drugs of India (DCGI) to take a final decision. The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) of Britain had on Wednesday approved the vaccine developed by scientists at Oxford University and manufactured by AstraZeneca.

Permit limited emergency use of vaccines

The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) had earlier sought additional safety, immunity and efficacy data from SII and Bharat Biotech. The committee had on Wednesday considered their application for approval of emergency use of vaccines (EUA) and once again held a review meeting in the matter. “After detailed consultation, the committee (Kovid-19 of Oxford) has recommended allowing limited emergency use of the vaccine, to which various regulatory provisions will apply,” a source said.

Two doses at a difference of 4 to 6 weeks, will be injected into the muscle

The committee has implemented certain regulatory provisions, recommending Oxford’s approval of limited emergency use of the anti-Kovid-19 vaccine, stating that the vaccine would enhance immunity for disease prevention in people 18 years or older. Accordingly, two doses should be given through muscle injection at a difference of four to 6 weeks. These provisions state that SII should provide safety, efficacy and immunogenicity data from clinical trials in the country and the world at the earliest for review.

SII ties up with AstraZeneca for Kovishield

The Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) is the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, having tied up with AstraZeneca for the production of Kovishield. According to sources, the company presented details of the conditions and restrictions under which AstraZeneca has been approved for emergency use in the UK. The company has changed the fact sheet in the context of India as was required by the committee.

India biotech clinical trial continues

Considering the application of Bharat Biotech, the SEC said that the ongoing clinical trials are quite large, involving 25,800 participants, of which 22,000 have been registered. These include patients with other diseases. So far, safe results have been seen in them, but its effect is not seen yet.

Pfizer Company application not considered

An official source said, “The committee, after detailed deliberations, recommended that the company should try to speed up the process of engaging the participants and that the interim effect for further deliberations on the approval of limited emergency use Analyze. ” Sources said that the application of Pfizer Company was not considered.

Kovishield performed well under expected adverse conditions

The application of the Emergency Use Approval (EUA) is signed by Prakash Kumar Singh, Additional Director of Government and Regulatory Affairs at SII, stating, “In terms of safety, Kovishield performed well in the expected adverse conditions. Most of the expected responses were very minor in terms of severity and were resolved and no other symptoms were seen. “

Who did the application

According to the application, “Kovishield is therefore safe and can be used effectively to prevent Kovid-19 on the target population.” SII applied to the Drug Controller of India (DCGI) on 6 December to approve the emergency use of the Oxford vaccine, while Bharat Biotech of Hyderabad on 7 December filed an application for the approval of the indigenously developed cocaine vaccine. . Pfizer applied for regulatory approval to its vaccine on December 4.