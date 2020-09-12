Oxford Corona Vaccine: DCGI gives instructions to Serum Institute of India regarding the testing of Oxford Kovid-19 vaccine, this big thing somewhere

Oxford Corona Vaccine: The Controller General of India (DCGI) has asked the Serum Institute of India to next order the recruitment of new candidates for Phase II and Phase III clinical trials in the wake of the drug company AstraZeneca stopping the testing of the Oxford Kovid-19 vaccine in other countries. Hold it till Also Read – China to make ‘nasal spray’ vaccine amidst Corona war, trial approved

The Controller General of Control, VG Somani, in an order on Friday, also asked the Serum Institute of India (SII) to increase the safety monitoring of those who had been vaccinated during the test. Also present the plan and report. AJC PTI-language has also received a copy of this order of the Controller General. Also Read – The patient on which the corona vaccine was tested, shows serious symptoms of the drug, the test is canceled

As per the order, Somani has also asked the company to submit the approval from the Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) in the UK and India for prior approval from their office (DCGA) before making new recruits for future tests. . Also Read – AstraZeneca Trials Covid 19 Vaccine Canceled, WHO Statement

The DCGA issued a show cause notice to SIE on September 9 for not providing information about AstraZeneca’s withholding of vaccines in other countries.

Let us tell you that at this time the cases of corona are increasing at a dangerous speed in the country and in such a situation people are waiting when the corona vaccine will come. Recently a few days ago, the Serum Institute of India banned the trial of AstraZeneca Corona vaccine.

(Input: language)