Oxford Corona Vaccine News Update: Clinical trials begin, vaccines given to these people

Oxford Corona Vaccine News Update: The second phase clinical trial of human of Oxford's Kovid-19 vaccine started in a medical college hospital here on Wednesday. This vaccine is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) located here. A senior hospital official said that two volunteers were given vaccine supplements at the Bharti Vidyapeeth Medical College and Hospital. They are both men.

He told that the test started around one o'clock in the afternoon. Dr. Sanjay Lalwani, Medical Director of the Medical College, Hospital and Research Center of Bharti Vidyapeeth said, "The doctors of the hospital gave the first KoviShield vaccine after a 32-year-old Kovid-19 test report and antibody test report turned negative. Dose given. He told that another 48-year-old man was also given the dose of this vaccine.

Dr. Lalwani said that after receiving the dose from SII on Tuesday, five volunteers had registered their names for the test. "All five volunteers were tested Kovid-19 and antibodies," he said. Antibodies were found in three of them. So the vaccine was not tested on him. "

Dr. Lalwani said, "The two volunteers who were given vaccine doses are being monitored. "They told," The volunteers were allowed to go home. Our team will monitor them. They are in touch with them. No problems have been reported so far. Both volunteers will be given vaccine doses again after one month.

According to him, a total of 25 volunteers will be given vaccine doses in the next seven days. He said, “The second phase of the test will be conducted on 100 volunteers at some places in the country. “

“With these 100 tests being sure of no safety concerns, 1500 people will be vaccinated across the country in the next phase and monitored for antibodies in the body,” he said. “If antibodies are made, then the vaccine is likely to be provided.

SII has signed an agreement to develop a potential vaccine developed by the Jenner Institute of the University of Oxford in collaboration with the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company Estazeneca.