Oxford Corona Vaccine News Update: Government asks for clarification regarding vaccine trial, know what is the whole matter

Oxford Corona vaccine news update: The Special Committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) has sought an explanation from the Serum Institute of India (SII) on an application in which it has asked Oxford from the Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) for Kovid-19 Permission is sought for Phase II and Phase III trials of the developed potential vaccine. Official sources gave this information on Wednesday.

He said that the subject matter committee constituted on Kovid-19 met on Tuesday to discuss the application of SII. In this, the company of Pune was asked to review the protocols prepared for the second and third phase of testing and with this some additional information was also sought.

He said that on Wednesday evening, SII submitted the revised protocol to DGCI for testing.

“The company was asked on Tuesday to define the second and third stage test mentioned in the protocol and submit the application again to the SEC for evaluation,” official sources said.

Sources said that the committee recommended distribution of medical testing places across the country.

Sources said, “He also did not give clarification about the proposed 1,600 registered participants during the trial.

“We have submitted the revised protocol to the DGCI office this evening for further action by SEEC,” said Prakash Kumar Singh, additional director of government affairs at SII.

