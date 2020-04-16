General News

Oxford professor arrested on suspicion of ancient papyrus theft

April 16, 2020
Dirk Obbink known as declare about bible fragments a ‘malicious try’ to harm his occupation

A world thriller regarding the alleged theft of invaluable historic papyrus biblical fragments from a collection held at Oxford School has resulted within the arrest of a classics professor on suspicion of theft and fraud.

Dr Dirk Obbink, an affiliate professor in papyrology and Greek literature on the school, was as soon as detained by means of officers from Thames Valley police.

