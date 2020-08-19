Oxford Vaccine News Update: There is hopeful news in the war against Corona, the vaccine will be in the market by December!

Oxford Vaccine News Update: A hopeful news is coming in the ongoing war against the Corona virus. The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine being developed by Britain’s Oxford University is expected to be available to Indians by the end of this year. This vaccine from Oxford University is considered to be the most advanced vaccine in the world so far. Also Read – Coronavirus Cases In India: In 24 Hours Corona Took Over Thousand Lives, More Than 64 Thousand Infected

The Times of India has published a story about this. According to this, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is undergoing trials on humans in India. Everyone’s eyes are set on this trial. Experts say that if the results of the trial are positive, then this vaccine can be brought to the market by the end of this year. Also Read – School Reopening News: Schools, colleges, these preparations can be opened in September in this state, employees were placed on standby

Two other vaccines developed in India are also undergoing human trials. Also Read – Corona’s havoc: 41 lakh youth unemployed in the country, hope for a good day not yet

The report quoted sources as saying that if this vaccine is approved and produced in India, then only its use will be effective.

The Serum Institute of Pune has tied up with British pharma company AstraZeneca to do a human trial of this vaccine from Oxford University. The Serum Institute has started the second phase and third phase trial of the vaccine. It is being given to 1600 people over the age of 18 at 17 selected places in the country.

Apart from this, Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and Zydus Cadila’s Zycov D are also in advanced stage. Covaxin is developed together with ICMR.