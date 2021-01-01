Oxford’s Corona Vaccine ‘Covishield’ Approved Emergency Use in India

Corona vaccine in India covishield: The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine (oxford vaccine update today) has received approval for emergency use in India. An Expert Committee on COVID-19 of the Central Drug Standards Control Organization (CDSCO) has approved the emergency use of the Oxford Corona Virus Vaccine Vaccine Covishield (Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield). Also Read – FaQ: India got its first corona vaccine, know when, where, how and who will get corona vaccine; Answer every question

Serum Institute of India is producing this vaccine. Earlier, the Serum Institute of India (SII) had earlier applied for the emergency use of the Kovshield, a Made in India Kovid-19 vaccine.

The Pune-based Serum Institute of India Vaccine has tied up with AstraZeneca Vaccine in India for the production of Kovishield. SII is the world's largest vaccine manufacturer. Britain's Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) on Wednesday approved a vaccine developed by scientists at Oxford University and manufactured by AstraZeneca.

Let me tell you that the Subject Expert Committee had an important meeting today regarding the Corona vaccine, in which this approval was given. In the meeting, it was decided to give Emergency Approval to the Corona Vaccine Kovishield of Oxford / AstraZeneca after which this decision was taken.

However, on authorizing the COVID19 vaccine, the Ministry of Health stated, “The meeting of the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the National Drug Regulator is still going on.” The SEC will make appropriate recommendations to the Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI). The final decision will be taken by DCGI. “

Drug controllers have 2 vaccine manufacturers apply for approval: Harshvardhan

Earlier, Union Health and Family Affairs Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan said on Friday that at least two vaccine manufacturers have applied to the drug controller for approval. He said that their data is being studied. A dry run of the Corona vaccine will be done on Saturday in all the states of India. The Union Health Minister made this remark during a review meeting with the Delhi government to prepare for the important program a day before this dry-run of the Kovid-19 vaccine.

Dry-run preparation completed

The dry-run will be conducted by all the state and union territory governments on 2 January. A dry-run will be done to identify the challenges related to planning and implementation, in which the central and state governments will play a role. This activity is proposed to be organized in at least three session sites in all state capitals. The minister said that a list of health workers has been prepared, which will be uploaded on the Kovid-19 platform. The Union Minister said, just as we prepare during elections, similarly we need to train every member of all medical teams responsibly.

(Input IANS)