Oxford’s Corona vaccine to be approved first in India, able to protect 95% of patients

India Corona virus Vaccine Latest News: Preparations are on to launch the potential vaccine for Corona virus in India in the market in January, so sources say that the Indian drug regulator is eyeing the UK drug regulator which according to the sources Oxford-based Kovid-19 vaccine may be approved next week. The Indian regulator will only take a decision on the emergency use of vaccines being made by the Serum Institute.

Explain that Oxford University and British pharmaceutical company Astrazeneca are preparing Corona vaccine together. Meanwhile, the CEO of AstraZeneca has claimed that Oxford's Corona vaccine will provide 95 percent protection from the virus. This will be as effective as Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

The Oxford-based Corona Virus Vaccine is being mass produced in India at the Serum Institute. The three vaccines that the central government is considering for emergency use include the Oxford vaccine covicshield.

If the UK regulator approves the Oxford-made vaccine, the Covid-19 Expert Committee of the Central Drug Standards Control Organization (CDSCO) will meet and review in-depth the safety and immunity data from clinical assessments in India and abroad and thereafter Only here, approval will be given for the emergency use of vaccines.

Astrazeneca CEO Pascal Soriot has stated that the vaccine carries up to 95 percent effectiveness against the virus. Scientists have developed such a successful formula, which can further increase the vaccine’s immunity. However, no results of the trial related to this claim have been announced yet.

The interim results of the third phase of Covishield trial released last month showed an average of 70 percent effective in two doses of the vaccine. Whereas in one dose of the vaccine, there was talk of 90 percent effectiveness.

While the process of approving the emergency use of Bharat Biotech’s Kovid-19 vaccine ‘Kovaxin’ may take some time as its Phase III trials are still underway, Pfizer has not yet submitted its vaccine.

“In this context, the Oxford vaccine ‘Kovishield’ may be the first vaccine to be approved,” a source said. The Serum Institute of India last week was approved by the Drugs Controller of India (DCGI) last week. Additional figures sought are given.

As the new type of corona virus emerged in Britain, government officials said that it would not have any effect on the potential and developing vaccines. Bharat Biotech, Serum Institute and Pfizer had applied to DCGI earlier this month for emergency use of their Kovid-19 vaccines. Many countries including the UK, US and Bahrain have approved the Pfizer manufactured vaccine.