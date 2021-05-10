Oxygen factor: BJP requested, why does the Delhi govt assume that the Middle is discriminating?

oxygen, Sambit Patra, BJP, CM Arvind Kejriwal, COVID-19, Delhi, Delhi Government, Coronavirus, Information: The BJP has hit again on the Arvind Kejriwal govt following allegations via Delhi AAP govt leaders of quick provide of oxen for treating sufferers right through the Kovid disaster within the nation’s capital. Addressing the media on Sunday, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra stated, Delhi govt is not able to control Kovid. When the in step with capita oxygen availability in Delhi is most, then the place is that oxygen going, we ask this query. Additionally Learn – HC requested Delhi Govt, used to be AAP MLA Emraan Hussain provided oxygen via ‘refiller’?

BJP spokesperson stated, if any affected person is affected by loss of oxygen then it's towards humanity. However there will have to be no politics in this. If the Indian govt may give oxygen to Maharashtra and different states, then why do you (Delhi govt) assume that the Indian govt is taking a distinct manner against Delhi?

BJP spokesperson stated, Delhi govt didn't position any order for ventilators on the proper time. Kejriwal refused to do an oxygen audit. The federal government of Delhi didn't pursue vaccination on the proper time on the proper time, such a lot of other people may just no longer get the vaccine. Kejriwal could also be doing politics at the subject of oxygen.

Leader Minister Arvind Kejriwal has spent Rs 804.93 crore on promoting. In 7 years since he’s the Leader Minister, he has no longer opened a unmarried medical institution in Delhi: Sambit Patra, BJP https://t.co/p3UTDwAvFY – ANI_HindiNews (AHindinews) Might 10, 2021

BJP spokesperson stated, on April 26 at a press convention, Arvind Kejriwal stated that we’re going to order 1 crore 34 lakh vaccine and we now have given this approval. Nowadays they’re announcing we now have not anything. After that, Sisodia ji says in a press convention that we’ve got no longer positioned the order. The BJP spokesperson stated, Leader Minister Arvind Kejriwal has spent Rs 804.93 crore at the commercial. In 7 years, since he has been the Leader Minister, he has no longer opened a unmarried medical institution in Delhi.

BJP spokesperson stated, an RTI has printed that no new medical institution has opened in Delhi within the ultimate 7 years. The Delhi Prime Court docket additionally commented concerning the Mohalla Health center 2 days in the past. However all of them know that during those Mohalla clinics number one remedy associated with Kovid could also be no longer being performed.