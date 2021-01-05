Oxygen production plants to be set up in health centers across the country, Rs 201.58 crore allocated from PM CARES Fund

PM CARES Fund Latest News: Rs 201.58 crore allocated on Tuesday for the establishment of 162 PSA Medical Oxygen Generation Plants (Plants for production of Oxygen) from the Prime Minister’s Civil Assistance and Emergency Relief Fund (PM Cares) in health centers of various states of the country. Done Also Read – IND vs AUS 3rd Test Live Streaming: Know when and where to watch Live telecast and online streaming of India-Australia 3rd Test

This information was given in a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office.

Out of the allocated Rs 201.58 crore, Rs 137.33 crore has been paid for the supply and installation of the plants as well as the management fee of the Central Medical Supply Store (CMSS) while about Rs 64.25 crore for the Comprehensive Annual Maintenance Contract (CAMC).

The statement said that CMSS, an autonomous body of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, will purchase these plants.

These 162 plants will be set up in 32 states and union territories. The government hospitals in which these plants will be installed have been identified after consultation with the states.

These plants will have a warranty of the first three years.

The statement said that this will strengthen the medical system in the country and ensure the availability of oxygen.

Be aware that keeping in mind the need for a dedicated national fund with the primary objective of tackling any kind of emergency or crisis like the Kovid-19 epidemic on 27 March 2020 and providing relief to the people affected by it. A public charitable trust in the name of ‘Prime Minister’s Civil Assistance and Relief Fund (PM Cares Fund) was created in emergency situations.

