OxygenOS Open Beta 11 rolls out for OnePlus 7/7 Pro

OxygenOS Open Beta 11 is now rolling out to OnePlus 7 and 7 Skilled telephones.

The exchange includes the March 2020 security patch.

It moreover includes a few fixes within the case of the present and the keyboard.

Solely per week after the company made OxygenOS Open Beta 10 available on the OnePlus 7 and 7 Skilled, OnePlus is already rolling out its successor — to some clients, a minimal of.

The exchange doesn’t really convey any main new choices. Instead, it focuses on prime quality regulate.

The changelog shows the company has mounted the physique cost issues which were thus far spoiling show recording for some clients, and it has moreover optimized adaptive brightness for the present. Lastly, the phone may not abruptly switch once more to Gboard in case you might be the usage of a third-party keyboard like SwiftKey.

And, actually, the exchange moreover includes the latest security patch — the March 2020 one, on this case — which is always a welcome sight.

As with all of OnePlus’ gadget rollouts, this one can also be staged, so if you don’t see it to your phone however, don’t worry. Do you have to merely can’t wait, regardless that, the third-party Oxygen Updater app is always an selection. The exchange is 189 MB in measurement.

