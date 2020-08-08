Ozark boss shoots down fan theory about whether THAT character is really dead

Each time a character dies off-screen in a TV present, you do should marvel: are they really dead, or are they being teed as much as make a dramatic future return?

And that’s precisely what followers of the Netflix drama Ozark have been speculating about for the reason that present killed off Wendy’s brother Ben (Tom Pelphrey) in season three. A fan theory has been making the rounds on-line, suggesting that – as a result of we by no means really bought to see Ben being killed – he might nonetheless one way or the other be alive, and able to make a shock comeback in Ozark season 4.

In any case, regardless that his physique seemed to be cremated within the collection finale, the corpse was coated – and we by no means bought a glimpse of the face.

Nonetheless, Ozark showrunner Chris Mundy says there’s no fact to the theory (regardless that he appreciates the thought).

“I like the truth that individuals love [Ben] sufficient to give you that theory,” he stated through the Netflix drama’s Digital PaleyFest panel. “I want it have been true. Nevertheless it ain’t true.”

(Though if he was planning an enormous season 4 twist, he would say that, wouldn’t he?)

Ben’s dying occurred off-screen after Wendy (Laura Linney) sacrificed her personal brother and gave up his location to Helen (Janet McTeer); he was then murdered by a cartel hitman, who took his physique to Marty’s funeral dwelling for cremation.

Wendy’s resolution had big ramifications for the opposite characters and their loyalties.

And in response to Mundy, the complicity of Marty and Wendy Byrde in Ben’s execution will heighten the stakes for Ozark’s fourth and last season.

“I feel you’re gonna be taught what they need their endgame to be,” he stated, in response to TVLine. “And so they’re going to should reckon with it slightly bit… In the event that they’re attempting to [find] an out, they’ve bought to determine if that’s what they need. And, in that case, what’s the model of it that they need?”

Ozark’s third season is within the working for an entire load of Emmy Awards, together with Lead Actor (for Jason Bateman), Lead Actress (Laura Linney), Supporting Actress (Julia Garner, who performs Ruth Langmore), Directing, Writing, Music Composition, Casting, Modifying, and Sound Mixing.

We’ll learn how many gongs they win in September 2020.

Ozark is obtainable on Netflix now. Take a look at what else is on with our TV Information.