‘Ozark’ Creator Mark Williams Sued Over Credit on Liam Neeson Film

A primary-time screenwriter filed a lawsuit Monday in opposition to Mark Williams, the co-creator of “Ozark,” claiming Williams wrongfully claimed a writing credit score on a forthcoming Liam Neeson movie.

Nick Could is a profession legal professional on the Federal Commerce Fee and the creator of the screenplay of “Blacklight.” Williams, who has produced and directed earlier movies starring Neeson, optioned the screenplay in November 2019.

The movie is a few authorities operative who uncovers a shadowy conspiracy. Williams is the producer and director, and taking pictures started earlier this yr in Australia.

In keeping with the criticism, Williams shifted the time interval of the movie and revised a few of the dialogue, however the bulk of the unique screenplay stays intact within the remaining taking pictures script.

Nonetheless, Could states that Williams has taken sole “screenplay by” and “written by” credit score for himself, whereas Could solely a shared “story by” credit score.

“That is thus the frequent Hollywood story of established gamers stealing credit score and cash from inventive newcomers,” the go well with states. “Nonetheless, Plaintiff is just not the everyday mark. Not solely is he the true creator of ‘Blacklight,’ however he’s additionally a former civil rights legal professional and present shopper safety legal professional and is subsequently properly outfitted to know and implement his contractual rights.”

Could’s contract entitles him to three% of the online proceeds if he will get “screenplay by” credit score. The go well with alleges that Williams is searching for to deprive him of his share of the backend earnings.

The go well with additionally contends that Williams violated Could’s contract, which states that credit score might be allotted in accordance with established Writers Guild of America guidelines.