‘Ozark’ Renewed for Fourth and Final Season at Netflix – Variety

“Ozark” has been renewed for Season 4 at Netflix, with the brand new season additionally being the present’s final.

The fourth season will include 14 episodes, with the primary three seasons having been 10 episodes every. Season Four shall be break up into two components consisting of seven episodes every.

“We’re so completely satisfied Netflix acknowledged the significance of giving ‘Ozark’ extra time to finish the Byrdes’ saga proper,” showrunner Chris Mundy stated. “It’s been such an awesome journey for all of us — each on display screen and off — so we’re thrilled to get the prospect to deliver it dwelling in essentially the most fulfilling method attainable.”

Mundy will return as showrunner, author and government producer and will reunite with Jason Bateman because the artistic forces behind each components of the brand new season. Additionally set to return for the ultimate season are collection stars Bateman, Laura Linney, Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, and Lisa Emery. The collection from MRC Tv is government produced by Bateman, Mundy, Mark Williams, John Shiban, Patrick Markey and Invoice Dubuque. Linney may also be a co-executive producer for Season 4.

“A brilliant sized season means tremendous sized issues for the Byrdes,” Bateman stated. “I’m excited to finish with a bang(s).”

“Ozark” has confirmed standard with each viewers and critics, with the present garnering 14 Emmy nominations because it debuted in 2017. Bateman gained an Emmy for finest directing in a drama collection, whereas Garner gained the Emmy for finest supporting actress in a drama collection.

“’Ozark’ is a gripping drama that has captivated audiences all world wide and garnered great essential acclaim,” stated Cindy Holland, VP of Unique Content material at Netflix. “We’re so grateful to Chris, Jason, Laura, Julia and your complete solid and crew for all their tireless dedication to the present and can’t wait to see how the Byrdes’ journey involves a detailed”