Ozark Season 3: 6 Huge Questions We Still Need Answered From Season 2

Season Three of Ozark is sort of right here! It has been an arduous wait. Season 2 premiered again in August 2018 on Netflix. All the thrills, chills, loss of life, and mayhem are about to renew. Can Season Three prime Season 2 in the case of stunning departures and shocking twists?
It’s one among many questions that Ozark followers are undoubtedly considering as they await the Byrdes return. When Season 2 left off, Wendy went nuclear. She advised Marty they weren’t going to run off from the Ozark‘s in spite of everything, and he or she ordered successful on Ruth’s sleazy dad. Season Three ought to see an enormous sea change.
After lots of forwards and backwards within the energy dynamics in Wendy and Marty’s marriage, Season Three appears primed to dig even deeper into the results. Will it resolve the burning questions introduced on by Season 2? Ozark’s subsequent outing is destined to be a winding highway of potential solutions, these are those I would like probably the most.
Will The Byrdes Get Zeke Again?
Marty screwed up royally on the finish of Ozark Season 2 by giving into the maniacal calls for of Darlene Snell. After murdering her husband, Jacob, there may be actually no telling what she is able to. Marty bought a fairly good concept when she shaved the pinnacle of his son, Jonah.
Following that horrible act, Marty capitulated in giving Darlene child Zeke. Wendy was not happy, and he or she appeared decided to convey Zeke again to the Byrde residence. If there may be one factor that she proved in Season 2, it’s that Darlene can’t be underestimated. Getting Zeke again in Season Three may very well be one of many Byrdes’ most vital challenges on Ozark.
Will Darlene Ever Get What Is Coming to Her?
This type of follows the Zeke query. Darlene has murdered lots of people, together with a pregnant girl from whom she stole Zeke. She is a monster, and Ozark has been organising anticipation for her wreck all through its first two seasons with Season 2 taking the cake. Will Season Three be the one to ship the large comeuppance on account of Darlene’s manner?
Ozark has constructed up the villainy of Darlene to such heights that it’s exhausting to think about her really getting a demise worthy of what she has wrought. Wendy appears to wish to play a sport of types with Darlene, and that may be a unhealthy concept. You can’t toy with somebody as harmful, ruthless, and merciless as Darlene.
Will Charlotte Cease Appearing Like A Jerk?
Charlotte Byrde is annoying, for my part. She takes ethical excessive floor the place it doesn’t exist and continues to burden her household by distracting them along with her drama when life-threatening peril exists. Ozark appears to sympathize along with her, however I could also be studying that unsuitable. In Season 2, Charlotte demanded emancipation and sought with none take care of her household.
She confirmed as much as the on line casino’s opening within the finale. Will Season Three lastly see Charlotte step as much as the plate with out whining? Or may she be her household’s final undoing? It may actually go both manner. Her loyalty is fickle, even when she is aware of that her mother and father and brother are going through a life-or-death battle.
What Is Up with Wendy’s Brother?
Wendy’s brother has been teased for a substantial interval on the fan-favorite Netflix collection. Season 2 didn’t let up on the foreshadowing. Ozark is lastly going to let viewers meet Wendy’s mysterious sibling in Season 3. Iron Fist’s Tom Pelphrey will star as Ben Davis, and he’s mentioned to remind Wendy of “who she was once,” per Deadline.
Ozark’s showrunner has teased that Wendy’s brother shall be a “very destabilizing issue” for the Byrdes. Wendy has mentioned her trouble’s struggles with psychological sickness, and a few of her dialogue instructed that her brother shot up his highschool. Season 2 continued to drop hints, and time will inform how Season Three sees them manifest.
Is Rachel Going to Come Again and Chew the Byrdes?
Rachel has been a powder keg able to probe for some time. She didn’t explode in all the predictable methods one would have thought, although. Season 2 noticed Rachel put on a wire to incriminate Marty. She ended up warning him, and to make a protracted story quick, Marty despatched her off to rehab.
Is that the final Ozark has seen of Rachel? It appears like there may be lots of story left between Marty and Rachel. It was obvious again when Ozark began that she and Marty shared a spark of some type. Season Three will begin six months after Season 2, so Rachel needs to be out of rebab at that time, proper?
Is Wendy Turning Into A Villain?
In terms of the Byrdes’ marriage, I are usually Crew Marty. In any case, Wendy went together with moving into the cash laundering enterprise, and he or she cheated on Marty. Ozark has not satisfied me that Marty is the unhealthy man of their relationship, and Season 2 type of sealed the deal on that entrance.
In actual fact, the Season 2 finale appeared to point that Wendy could also be going the course of Sport of Thrones’ Cersei Lannister. An individual who’s prepared to do something for ambition whereas utilizing her kids to justify it. Marty’s intentions are simpler to see. Will Season Three see Wendy turn into a full-blown villainess? Keep tuned. It’s proper across the nook.
After two seasons, I nonetheless don’t get why Wendy resents Marty a lot. That may be a large query that I wish to see Ozark resolve in Season 3. Marty has not cheated on her, and he sought her approval earlier than moving into the cash laundering enterprise. The Byrdes’ present circumstances are as a lot on Wendy as anybody else.
Season Three needs to be a struggle of wills between Marty and Wendy. It’s going to be an intense journey with many layers to it. The trailer for Ozark’s upcoming season teased the Byrdes’ getting some marriage counseling. I simply need to have the ability to see Marty and Wendy’s squabbles. Higher lighting, please!
Ozark Season Three premieres Friday, March 27, on Netflix as one of many streamer’s 2020 choices. The present is a part of this winter and spring’s premieres.
