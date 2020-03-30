Ozark season 3 soundtrack – all the songs and music in the Netflix show

Classical, pop, nation, heavy metallic… accumulate collectively all the music for season three of Netflix‘s Ozark, and you find yourself with fairly an eclectic playlist.
The thriller, starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, is again for a 3rd sequence. And on prime of the tense, foreboding theme music, the soundtrack options all the pieces from Radiohead to REO Speedwagon to Etta James.
Right here’s all the pieces it’s essential to know…
Who composed the music for Ozark?
The soundtrack is by composing duo Danny Bensi & Saunder Jurriaans.
Which songs are featured in season 3?
Beethoven, Symphony No 7 in A Main op 92
Theophilis London, Bebey
Radiohead, The Each day Mail
Redbone, Come and Get Your Love
REO Speedwagon, Time for Me To Fly
Arthur Ahbez, The Fundamentals
Wu-Tang Clan, C.R.E.A.M
Bésame Mucho
Brujeria, Brujeruzmo
Brujeria, Revolucion
Gang Starr, Full Clip
The Sonics, Have Love Will Journey
Etta James, I’d Moderately Go Blind
Dion DiMucci, Solely You Know
Ronald Aspery, Jazz Nightly
Eric B & Rakim, Paid in Full
Run the Jewels, Ooh La La
