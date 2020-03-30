Ozark season 3 soundtrack – all the songs and music in the Netflix show

Classical, pop, nation, heavy metallic… accumulate collectively all the music for season three of Netflix‘s Ozark, and you find yourself with fairly an eclectic playlist.

The thriller, starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, is again for a 3rd sequence. And on prime of the tense, foreboding theme music, the soundtrack options all the pieces from Radiohead to REO Speedwagon to Etta James.

Right here’s all the pieces it’s essential to know…

Who composed the music for Ozark?

The soundtrack is by composing duo Danny Bensi & Saunder Jurriaans.

Which songs are featured in season 3?

Beethoven, Symphony No 7 in A Main op 92

Theophilis London, Bebey

Radiohead, The Each day Mail

Redbone, Come and Get Your Love

REO Speedwagon, Time for Me To Fly

Arthur Ahbez, The Fundamentals

Wu-Tang Clan, C.R.E.A.M

Bésame Mucho

Brujeria, Brujeruzmo

Brujeria, Revolucion

Gang Starr, Full Clip

The Sonics, Have Love Will Journey

Etta James, I’d Moderately Go Blind

Dion DiMucci, Solely You Know

Ronald Aspery, Jazz Nightly

Eric B & Rakim, Paid in Full

Run the Jewels, Ooh La La

