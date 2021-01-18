‘Ozark,’ ‘The Crown’ Lead Critics’ Choice TV Awards Nominations 2021

Signature Netflix dramas “The Crown” and “Ozark” lead the twenty sixth Annual Critics’ Choice Award nominations.

“The Crown” and “Ozark” each landed six noms, which the Critics Choice Affiliation introduced on Monday, together with finest drama. The power of these exhibits and others gave Netflix a complete of 26 nominations — essentially the most of any outlet. HBO was subsequent, with 22 nominations.

HBO’s tally led with one other finest drama contender, “Lovecraft Nation,” which earned 5 nominations. Different packages with 5 embody FX’s “Mrs. America” (the most-recognized restricted sequence); in addition to Emmy darling “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV) and FX’s “What We Do within the Shadows,” each of which landed essentially the most nods for a comedy.

Moreover finest drama, “The Crown” additionally secured noms for stars Olivia Colman and Emma Corrin (who will compete within the drama actress class), Josh O’Connor (drama actor), Gillian Anderson (drama supporting actress) and Tobias Menzies (drama supporting actor).

“Ozark’s” different nods embody drama actor for Jason Bateman, drama actress for Laura Linney, supporting actor for Tom Pelphrey, and supporting actress for Julia Garner and Janet McTeer.

Moreover “The Crown” and “Ozark,” the eclectic drama class options “Higher Name Saul” (AMC), “The Good Struggle” (CBS All Entry), “Lovecraft Nation” (HBO), “The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus), “Perry Mason” (HBO) and “This Is Us” (NBC).

As for comedy, apart from “Schitt’s Creek” and “What We Do Within the Shadows,” the class contains “Higher Issues” (FX), “The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max), “Mother” (CBS), “Pen15” (Hulu), “Ramy” (Hulu) and “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus).

In the meantime, this yr’s nominations embody a brand new class, for short-form (dominated by newcomer Quibi in its inaugural — and solely — season), whereas nominees weren’t introduced for an animated sequence class. In one other change, the variety of performing nominees have been lowered this yr: From eight to 6 in drama actor and drama actress, and 7 to 6 in most different performing classes.

Moreover Quibi, different streaming newcomers included HBO Max, with two nominations (each for “The Flight Attendant”). As for Netflix’s lead, it was bolstered by the comedy particular class — during which it landed all six nominations to brush the class.

Most of final yr’s winners weren’t eligible attributable to hiatus, COVID-related manufacturing delays or the top of their sequence run — exhibits like “Fleabag,” “Watchmen” and “Succession.” Which will open the door to extra recent faces.

Taye Diggs returns for a 3rd consecutive time as host of the Critics Choice Awards, which air on Sunday, March 7 at 7 p.m. ET on The CW. (Movie nominees might be introduced on Feb. 7.) The twenty sixth annual Critics’ Choice Awards present might be produced by Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Leisure.

See the total checklist of twenty sixth Annual Critics’ Choice Awards tv nominations beneath:

DRAMA SERIES

“Higher Name Saul” (AMC)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“The Good Struggle” (CBS All Entry)

“Lovecraft Nation” (HBO)

“The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“Perry Mason” (HBO)

“This Is Us” (NBC)

Final yr’s winner: “Succession” (HBO)

ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jason Bateman – “Ozark” (Netflix)

Sterling Okay. Brown – “This Is Us” (NBC)

Jonathan Majors – “Lovecraft Nation” (HBO)

Josh O’Connor – “The Crown” (Netflix)

Bob Odenkirk – “Higher Name Saul” (AMC)

Matthew Rhys – “Perry Mason” (HBO)

Final yr’s winner: Jeremy Sturdy – “Succession” (HBO)

ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Christine Baranski – “The Good Struggle” (CBS All Entry)

Olivia Colman – “The Crown” (Netflix)

Emma Corrin – “The Crown” (Netflix)

Claire Danes – “Homeland” (Showtime)

Laura Linney – “Ozark” (Netflix)

Jurnee Smollett – “Lovecraft Nation” (HBO)

Final yr’s winner: Regina King – “Watchmen” (HBO)

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jonathan Banks – “Higher Name Saul” (AMC)

Justin Hartley – “This Is Us” (NBC)

John Lithgow – “Perry Mason” (HBO)

Tobias Menzies – “The Crown” (Netflix)

Tom Pelphrey – “Ozark” (Netflix)

Michael Okay. Williams – “Lovecraft Nation” (HBO)

Final yr’s winner: Billy Crudup – “The Morning Present” (Apple TV Plus)

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Gillian Anderson – “The Crown” (Netflix)

Cynthia Erivo – “The Outsider” (HBO)

Julia Garner – “Ozark” (Netflix)

Janet McTeer – “Ozark” (Netflix)

Wunmi Mosaku – “Lovecraft Nation” (HBO)

Rhea Seehorn – “Higher Name Saul” (AMC)

Final yr’s winner: Jean Good – “Watchmen” (HBO)

COMEDY SERIES

“Higher Issues” (FX)

“The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max)

“Mother” (CBS)

“Pen15” (Hulu)

“Ramy” (Hulu)

“Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)

“What We Do within the Shadows” (FX)

Final yr’s winner: “Fleabag” (Amazon Prime Video)

ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Hank Azaria – “Brockmire” (IFC)

Matt Berry – “What We Do within the Shadows” (FX)

Nicholas Hoult – “The Nice” (Hulu)

Eugene Levy – “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV)

Jason Sudeikis – “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)

Ramy Youssef – “Ramy” (Hulu)

Final yr’s winner: Invoice Hader – “Barry” (HBO)

ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Pamela Adlon – “Higher Issues” (FX)

Christina Applegate – “Useless to Me” (Netflix)

Kaley Cuoco – “The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max)

Natasia Demetriou – “What We Do within the Shadows” (FX)

Catherine O’Hara – “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV)

Issa Rae – “Insecure” (HBO)

Final yr’s winner: Phoebe Waller-Bridge – “Fleabag” (Amazon Prime Video)

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

William Fichtner – “Mother” (CBS)

Harvey Guillén – “What We Do within the Shadows” (FX)

Daniel Levy – “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV)

Alex Newell – “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” (NBC)

Mark Proksch – “What We Do within the Shadows” (FX)

Andrew Rannells – “Black Monday” (Showtime)

Final yr’s winner: Andrew Scott – “Fleabag” (Amazon Prime Video)

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Lecy Goranson – “The Conners” (ABC)

Rita Moreno – “One Day at a Time” (Pop TV)

Annie Murphy – “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV)

Ashley Park – “Emily in Paris” (Netflix)

Jaime Pressly – “Mother” (CBS)

Hannah Waddingham – “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)

Final yr’s winner: Alex Borstein – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)

LIMITED SERIES

“I Could Destroy You” (HBO)

“Mrs. America” (FX)

“Regular Individuals” (Hulu)

“The Plot Towards America” (HBO)

“The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)

“Small Axe” (Amazon Studios)

“The Undoing” (HBO)

“Unorthodox” (Netflix)

Final yr’s winner: “When They See Us” (Netflix)

TV MOVIE

“Dangerous Training” (HBO)

“Between the World and Me” (HBO)

“The Clark Sisters: First Girls of Gospel” (Lifetime)

“Hamilton” (Disney Plus)

“Sylvie’s Love” (Amazon Prime Video)

“What the Structure Means to Me” (Amazon Prime Video)

Final yr’s winner: “El Camino: A Breaking Dangerous Film” (Netflix)

ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE

John Boyega – “Small Axe” (Amazon Prime Video)

Hugh Grant – “The Undoing” (HBO)

Paul Mescal – “Regular Individuals” (Hulu)

Chris Rock – “Fargo” (FX)

Mark Ruffalo – “I Know This A lot is True” (HBO)

Morgan Spector – “The Plot Towards America” (HBO)

Final yr’s winner: Jharrel Jerome – “When They See Us” (Netflix)

ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE

Cate Blanchett – “Mrs. America” (FX)

Michaela Coel – “I Could Destroy You” (HBO)

Daisy Edgar-Jones – “Regular Individuals” (Hulu)

Shira Haas – “Unorthodox” (Netflix)

Anya Taylor-Pleasure – “The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)

Tessa Thompson – “Sylvie’s Love” (Amazon Prime Video)

Final yr’s winner: Michelle Williams – “Fosse/Verdon” (FX)

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE

Daveed Diggs – “The Good Lord Hen” (Showtime)

Joshua Caleb Johnson – “The Good Lord Hen” (Showtime)

Dylan McDermott – “Hollywood” (Netflix)

Donald Sutherland – “The Undoing” (HBO)

Glynn Turman – “Fargo” (FX)

John Turturro – “The Plot Towards America” (HBO)

Final yr’s winner: Stellan Skarsgård – “Chernobyl” (HBO)

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE

Uzo Aduba – “Mrs. America” (FX)

Betsy Brandt – “Soulmates” (AMC)

Marielle Heller – “The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)

Margo Martindale – “Mrs. America” (FX)

Winona Ryder – “The Plot Towards America” (HBO)

Tracey Ullman – “Mrs. America” (FX)

Final yr’s winner: Toni Collette – “Unbelievable” (Netflix)

TALK SHOW

“Desus & Mero” (Showtime)

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” (TBS)

“The Kelly Clarkson Present” (Syndicated)

“Late Evening with Seth Meyers” (NBC)

“The Late Present with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

“Crimson Desk Discuss” (Fb Watch)

Final yr’s winners (tie): “The Late Late Present with James Corden” (CBS)/”Late Evening with Seth Meyers” (NBC)

COMEDY SPECIAL

“Fortune Feimster: Candy & Salty” (Netflix)

“Hannah Gadsby: Douglas” (Netflix)

“Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill” (Netflix)

“Marc Maron: Finish Occasions Enjoyable” (Netflix)

“Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia” (Netflix)

“Patton Oswalt: I Love All the pieces” (Netflix)

Final yr’s winner: “Reside in Entrance of a Studio Viewers: Norman Lear’s ‘All within the Household’ and ‘The Jeffersons’” (ABC)

BEST SHORT FORM SERIES

“The Andy Cohen Diaries” (Quibi)

“Higher Name Saul: Ethics Coaching with Kim Wexler” (AMC)

“Mapleworth Murders” (Quibi)

“Nikki Fre$h” (Quibi)

“Reno 911!” (Quibi)

“Tooning Out the Information” (CBS All Entry)

NOMINATIONS BY NETWORK

Netflix – 26

HBO – 22

FX – 14

Hulu – 7

AMC – 6

NBC – 6

Pop TV – 6

Amazon Prime Video – 5

Showtime – 5

CBS — 4

Quibi – 4

Apple TV Plus – 3

CBS All Entry — 3

Disney Plus – 2

HBO Max — 2

ABC – 1

Fb Watch – 1

IFC – 1

Lifetime – 1

TBS – 1