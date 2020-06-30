Ozark to return for one final 14-episode season on Netflix

Netflix has confirmed that Ozark will return for a fourth outing – in what would be the final season of the acclaimed crime drama.

Asserting the information on Twitter, Netflix wrote that “they’re going to exit with a bang” and posted a brief teaser video – displaying a greenback signal turning into the quantity 4.

They are going to exit with a bang. Ozark will likely be again with an expanded 14-episode final season. pic.twitter.com/otIoUeTXyH — Netflix (@netflix) June 30, 2020

Netflix has additionally revealed that the final season will likely be launched in a barely totally different format – with two seven-episode batches which means that the expanded fourth run will encompass a complete of 14 episodes.

The collection, which stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney as Marty and Wendy Bryde, follows the couple as they get drawn additional and additional right into a shady prison underworld after they begin working for a drug cartel within the Ozarks, Missouri.

It has confirmed to be one of Netflix’s most profitable dramas, successful acclaim for its storyline, appearing and ambiance and increase a loyal legion of followers.

The newest third season debuted in March 2020 and received rave opinions, with Linney’s efficiency particularly singled out for reward. The third season additionally attracted an estimated 975,000 distinctive viewers on its first day, in accordance to Nielsen – greater than triple the viewers season two scored for its premiere.

The truth that the fourth season is to be the final comes as a slight shock – showrunner Chris Mundy had earlier advised The Hollywood Reporter that the crew had “all the time talked about 5 seasons.”

It’s not but clear when the final season will air – however given the continued disruption to TV manufacturing throughout a lot of the world, it may nonetheless be fairly a protracted wait.

You possibly can watch the primary three collection of Ozark on Netflix – discover out what else to watch with our TV Information