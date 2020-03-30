Ozark’s Tom Pelphrey Shares Thoughts On How Season 3 Ended For Ben

Sadly, Ben met his match with Helen in a manner he hadn’t with all prior folks he picked a combat with. Wendy lastly gave up Ben’s location to Helen, so she may ship her fixer Nelson to make sure Ben by no means spoke of her enterprise once more. In fact, Helen ended up getting hers in the long run, although not earlier than forcing Wendy right into a devastating state of affairs. It was maybe essentially the most cold-blooded second of Ozark to this point, however at the very least Tom Pelphrey is proud of the way it went down.