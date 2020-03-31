Ozark’s Tom Pelphrey Talks Going Nude In Front Of Jason Bateman And Laura Linney

So in case anybody was curious, Tom Pelphrey did get bare and dash in the direction of the lake in that Ozark scene. After a gap scene like that on set, it stands to cause none of his different scenes would have brought about embarrassment. That mentioned, it is uncertain Pelphrey would’ve taken the position in any respect if he had been overtly shy about issues of that nature. Getting bare in entrance of his household definitely ranks excessive for uncomfortable moments, but it surely’s not the wildest factor that Ben does all season.