Ozuna Cleans Up at BMI Latin Music Ceremony With Eight Awards

Ozuna was within the zone for the twenty eighth annual version of the BMI Latin Awards, pulling in eight because the winners have been announce on digital and social channels in addition to the performing rights group’s web site.

The Puerto Rican singer was named modern Latin songwriter of the yr for a second time, having beforehand obtained it in 2018. A video posted on BMI’s web site confirmed Ozuna getting the medallion for that honor positioned round his neck, in addition to lining up his particular person certificates for having the yr’s most carried out songs, which, with this yr’s additions, now tally a profession whole of 23.

“Hello to all my followers from the little Black man with light-colored eyes and my staff,” Ozuna mentioned in his acceptance video. “From the underside of my coronary heart, thanks, thanks.”

The eight songs of Ozuna’s that ranked amongst BMI’s high 50 for the yr have been “Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi” (his reggaeton duet with Rosalía), the No. 1 songs “Otro Trago” (Remix) and “China,” “Adicto,” “Baila Baila Baila,” “Baila Baila Baila” (Remix), “Te Robaré” and “Te Soñé de Nuevo.”

The second most rewarded author for the yr was J Balvin, whose seven new awards this yr push his profession whole to 21.

The Dangerous Bunny observe “Callaíta” was named modern Latin music of the yr. The award went to Tainy, Víctor Cabrera “Tunes,” Felix Ortiz “Zion” and Francisco Saldaña “Luny”; producer-writer Tainy put the hit collectively by sampling the 2005 hit, “Alócate,” written by the opposite three credited writers.

Horacio Palencia was named regional Mexican songwriter of the yr, an honor the oft-rewarded author beforehand picked up in 2016 and 2017. Regional Mexican music of the yr went to “De Los Besos Que Te Di.”

Common Music Publishing Group received the writer of the yr trophy for having 20 songs represented in BMI’s high 50, amongst them “11PM,” “Con Altura,” “Mi Meta Contigo,” “QUE PRETENDES,” “Que Calor” and “Sin Memoria.”

First-time winners included Karol G, Rosalía, Karol G, Belinda Peregrín, Sech and Ernesto Tapia. Among the many returning favorites was

Performances of a few of the profitable songs in addition to acceptance speeches might be discovered at bmi.com/latin2021.