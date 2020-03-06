Ozzy Osbourne Pulls Out of SXSW

Ozzy Osbourne is the most recent to cancel appearances on the SXSW convention and pageant, following firms like Twitter, TikTok, Fb, Neflix and Apple, resulting from issues over the coronavirus. He was scheduled to attend the Austin convention, which runs March 13 to 22, to assist the world premiere screening of A&E’s forthcoming “Biography: The 9 Lives of Ozzy Osbourne,” a two-hour particular set to air this summer season.

In a press release launched on March 5, a consultant for the 71-year-old rocker mentioned: “Following latest cancellations by main firms, artists, report firms and studios as a result of of the continued menace of the coronavirus, Ozzy Osbourne has likewise determined to cancel his upcoming look at SXSW.”

In February, it was introduced that Osbourne was canceling his 2020 North American “No Extra Excursions 2” tour “to permit him to proceed to recuperate from varied well being points he has confronted over the previous yr.”

Among the many extra susceptible to the COVID-19 virus are the aged and people with preexisting well being points — circumstances which each apply to Osbourne, who has been identified with Parkinson’s.

Epic Information launched Osbourne’s first album in 10 years, “Unusual Man,” final month. Selection‘s overview described it as “a extremely good — even at occasions nice — album” that offers the listener “the sense that the Blizzard of Ouncesisn’t crawling into hell quietly.”

“Biography: The 9 Lives of Ozzy Osbourne” options interviews with spouse Sharon Osbourne and kids Kelly and Jack Osbourne, in addition to mates and fellow musicians together with Rick Rubin, Ice-T, Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie, Jonathan Davis, Submit Malone and extra.