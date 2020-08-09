P Chidambaram’s sarcasm on Rajnath Singh’s announcement, said – promise of explosion and end with whispers

new Delhi: Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Sunday termed his declaration as ‘whisper’ after Defense Minister Rajnath Singh announced a ban on import of 101 defense equipment. Chidambaram said in a statement, “The Defense Minister promised a ‘bang’ on Sunday morning, which ended with a ‘whisper’!” Also Read – Rajnath Singh made big announcement, ban on import of 101 defense equipment, will become self-sufficient

Earlier in the day, Rajnath said, "The Ministry of Defense is now ready to make a major contribution to the initiative of self-reliant India. The ministry has banned the import of 101 devices to promote indigenization in the production of defense equipment. " Chidambaram said that the Ministry of Defense is the sole importer of defense equipment in India. He said, "The ban on any import is really a ban on ourselves." What the Defense Minister said in his historic announcement on Sunday was only an official order. "

The Congress leader also said that 'import embargo' (ban on imports) is only 'jargon'. This means that we will try to make the same equipment (which we import today) in 2 to 4 years and then stop importing them! " Explain that the list of 101 instruments includes not only handy equipment, but also high tech weapons and systems like artillery guns, assault rifles, sonar systems, transport aircraft, light combat helicopters and radars.