P1Harmony is gearing up for his or her return!

On March 31, a title poster was launched for the FNC group’s second mini album “DISHARMONY : BREAK OUT,” saying the group’s upcoming title monitor “Scared.”

This can be P1Harmony’s first comeback following their “SIREN” debut in October.

“DISHARMONY : BREAK OUT” can be launched on April 20 at 6 p.m. KST.

Try the teaser beneath!