P1Harmony Announces Official Fan Club Name

P1Harmony has given their fandom an official name!

On April 20, the FNC Entertainment rookie boy group revealed the name of their official fan club after making their first-ever comeback with “DISHARMONY : BREAK OUT.”

P1Harmony announced that their official fandom name would be “P1ece,” explaining, “Just as small pieces come together to create a full piece, it means that the ‘last piece’ to P1Harmony’s perfection is the fans who are indispensable.”

The group added, “To P1ece, who are the final piece of P1Harmony, let’s create a precious and one-of-a-kind masterpiece together.”

What do you think of P1Harmony’s new fandom name?