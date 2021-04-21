P1Harmony Announces Official Fan Club Name

P1Harmony has given their fandom an official name!
On April 20, the FNC Entertainment rookie boy group revealed the name of their official fan club after making their first-ever comeback with “DISHARMONY : BREAK OUT.”
P1Harmony announced that their official fandom name would be “P1ece,” explaining, “Just as small pieces come together to create a full piece, it means that the ‘last piece’ to P1Harmony’s perfection is the fans who are indispensable.”
The group added, “To P1ece, who are the final piece of P1Harmony, let’s create a precious and one-of-a-kind masterpiece together.”
[Notice] P1Harmony 공식 팬클럽 명 발표
P1Harmony의 마지막 조각, 피스(P1ece) 여러분?
P1Harmony와 소중하고 단 하나뿐인 작품 함께 만들어가요?#P1Harmony #피원하모니 #P1H #피스 #P1ece pic.twitter.com/UpPpoYHNe9
— P1Harmony official (@P1H_official) April 20, 2021
What do you think of P1Harmony’s new fandom name?
