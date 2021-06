Paagal is an upcoming Telugu film starring Vishwak Sen within the lead roles. Touted to be a romantic comedy, the movie used to be helmed by way of debutant director Naressh Kuppili. The movie used to be produced by way of Bekkam Venugopal beneath the banner of Fortunate Media. The movie shoot begins in September this 12 months. After Vellipomakey, Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi, Falaknuma Das and Hit. Paagal film is Vishwak Sen’s 5th movie. Paagal film hits the displays on thirtieth April 2021.