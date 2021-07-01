Paani Mai Tune | Emiway Bantai

Paani Mai is the most recent track from Emiway Bantai. It additionally options Swaalina and Younger Galib. The track used to be launched on 01 July 2021 at 5 PM night time. It streams on EMIWAY BANTAI youtube channel. As of July 2021, the Emiway Bantai youtube channel has greater than 15 million subscribers.
PAANI MAI SONG DOWNLOAD
Probably the most newest releases of Emiway Bantai are Sath Mai, My Time, Bantai Ki Public, Malum Hai Na and extra. Keep tuned with newsbugz for upcoming songs and updates.
Watch Emiway Bantai Paani Mai Tune complete video,
Paani Mai Tune Complete Main points
This is your complete main points of Emiway Bantai Paani Mai Tune,
Artist: Emiway Bantai , Swaalina , Younger Galib
Tune: Yoki & Tony James
Combine Mastered By means of: Emiway Bantai & Aakash
Directed By means of: Emiway & Swaalina
Shot and Edited by means of: Dropout
Manufacturing Area: Bantai Studio
Manufacturing Supervisor: Sanjay Sosa and Sumit Singh
12 months Of Launched: 2021
