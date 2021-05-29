Paap Antim Pawrbo (Hoichoi) Internet Sequence Tale, Solid, Actual Title, Wiki & Extra

Paap Antim Pawrbo (Hoichoi) Web Series Story, Cast, Real Name, Wiki & More

Paap Antim Pawrbo (Hoichoi) Internet Sequence Tale, Solid, Actual Title, Wiki & Extra

Paap: Antim Pawrbo (Hoichoi) : Internet Sequence Tale, Solid, Wiki, Actual Title, Workforce Main points, Launched Date and Extra

Paap Antim Pawrbo is an Indian Bengali internet sequence directed via Joydeep Mukherjee. It stars Puja Banerjee and Rahul Banerjee within the lead roles. The sequence is agenda to be liberate on 4 June 2021 on OTT Platform Hoichoi. The primary season of this sequence was once slightly a hit which was once launched in October 2019.

Identify Paap: Antim Pawrbo
Major Solid Puja Banerjee
Rahul Banerjee
Style Mystery
Director Joydeep Mukherjee
Manufacturer No longer To be had
Tale and Screenplay No longer To be had
Editor No longer To be had
DoP No longer To be had
Manufacturing Space No longer To be had

Solid

All the solid of internet sequence Paap Antim Pawrbo :

Puja Banerjee

Puja Banerjee

As : Paru

Rahul Banerjee

Rahul Banerjee

As : Inspector

Rajat Ganguly

Rajat Ganguly

Shaheb Bhattacherjee

Shaheb Bhattacherjee

Ishani Das

Angana Roy

Ananya Sengupta

Indrajit Chakravarty

As : Borda

Roopsha Dasgupta

Bhaswar Chatterjee

As : Mejda

Priyanka Mondal

Mishmee Das

Mishmee Das

Mithu Chakraborty

Mithu Chakraborty

Unlock

Paap Antim Pawrbo will likely be to be had for on-line streaming from 4 June 2021 on Hoichoi. The is completely to be had for top class customers of Hoichoi. Different main points associated with the display are given under.

Earlier Season Paap
To be had On Hoichoi
General Episode No longer To be had
Working Time No longer To be had
Launched Date 4 June 2021
Language Bengali
Subtitle English
Nation India

Trailer

Paap: Antim Pawrbo(পাপ: অন্তিম পর্ব) | Official Trailer | Puja, Rahul | 4th June | Webseries|hoichoi

In case you have extra information about the internet sequence Paap, then please remark under down we attempt to replace it inside of an hour

