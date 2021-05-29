Paap Antim Pawrbo (Hoichoi) Internet Sequence Tale, Solid, Actual Title, Wiki & Extra

Paap: Antim Pawrbo (Hoichoi) : Internet Sequence Tale, Solid, Wiki, Actual Title, Workforce Main points, Launched Date and Extra

Paap Antim Pawrbo is an Indian Bengali internet sequence directed via Joydeep Mukherjee. It stars Puja Banerjee and Rahul Banerjee within the lead roles. The sequence is agenda to be liberate on 4 June 2021 on OTT Platform Hoichoi. The primary season of this sequence was once slightly a hit which was once launched in October 2019.

Identify Paap: Antim Pawrbo Major Solid Puja Banerjee

Rahul Banerjee Style Mystery Director Joydeep Mukherjee Manufacturer No longer To be had Tale and Screenplay No longer To be had Editor No longer To be had DoP No longer To be had Manufacturing Space No longer To be had

Solid

All the solid of internet sequence Paap Antim Pawrbo :

Puja Banerjee

As : Paru

Rahul Banerjee

As : Inspector

Rajat Ganguly

Shaheb Bhattacherjee

Ishani Das

Angana Roy

Ananya Sengupta

Indrajit Chakravarty

As : Borda

Roopsha Dasgupta

Bhaswar Chatterjee

As : Mejda

Priyanka Mondal

Mishmee Das

Mithu Chakraborty

Unlock

Paap Antim Pawrbo will likely be to be had for on-line streaming from 4 June 2021 on Hoichoi. The is completely to be had for top class customers of Hoichoi. Different main points associated with the display are given under.

Earlier Season Paap To be had On Hoichoi General Episode No longer To be had Working Time No longer To be had Launched Date 4 June 2021 Language Bengali Subtitle English Nation India

Trailer

In case you have extra information about the internet sequence Paap, then please remark under down we attempt to replace it inside of an hour

Keep Tuned with Techkashif for extra Leisure information.

Proportion this: Click on to proportion on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click on to proportion on Fb (Opens in new window)

Click on to proportion on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click on to proportion on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click on to proportion on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click on to proportion on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click on to proportion on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click on to proportion on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click on to proportion on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click on to proportion on Skype (Opens in new window)



Comparable