Pablo Montero made a mistake again when singing the National Anthem in the Atlas vs Chivas

The Mexican singer made a mistake again in the lyrics of the National Anthem during his performance in the friendly match between Atlas and Chivas after he made a similar mistake in the Guard1anes 2021 final between Santos and Cruz Azul

In the midst of the controversy over his absence from the recording of the last scene of the Vicente Fernández bioseries, The last king, Paul Montero was presented at Seatgeek Stadium to be participant in the protocol prior to the friendly match between Chivas and Atlas. Although his presence drew attention to his clothing and being in charge of singing the Mexican national anthem, again made a mistake in the letter.

Before a full house in the stands of the sports venue, Montero went to sing a cappella the lyrics of the national symbol. Everything went smoothly and it looked like it would perform a clean run, but when he reached the chorus he hesitatedhe suddenly tried to remember the lyrics, but ended up utter the wrong verse. The fans condemned the mistake between whistles and shouts.

“And let the earth tremble in its centers, to the sonorous roar of the cannon. And let the earth tremble in its centers, the ready steel and the bridon”were the words he spoke. On the contrary, the last verses of the correctly executed chorus should be pronounced as “And let the earth tremble in its centers, to the loud roar of the cannon”.

Pablo Montero denied having been drunk during his show (Photo: instagram)

After the slip, the singer continued with the interpretation and he did not err again in his execution. The second time he sang the chorus he did it correctly and ended his participation with a euphoric shout of “Long live Mexico!”. Contrary to the reaction of the public for the mistake made, on that occasion those present in the stands of the venue in Chicago celebrated the gesture.

Although Montero is one of the most recurrent characters when it comes to interpreting the Mexican National Anthem in special events, their interventions have not always been correctly executed. The last time he appeared in a match between Liga MX teams was during the first leg of the grand final of the Guard1anes 2021but also made a mistake.

On May 27, 2021, on the field of the TSM Corona Stadium, Montero was chosen to star in the protocol ceremony of the clash between the Club Santos Laguna and Cruz Azul. On that occasion, when the ranchera music singer prepared to sing the second stanza modified some sentences. The public reaction was less hostile than on the most recent occasion, but it did not go unnoticed.

Pablo Montero played Vicente Fernández in the bioseries “The Last King” (Photo: @pablomoficial/Instagram)

The correct form of the national symbol must be pronounced “Cina oh homeland! your olive temples, of peace the divine archangel, that in heaven your eternal destiny, by the finger of God was written “. For his part, the interpreter of come back to me he intoned “Cina oh Homeland! your feelings of olive, of peace the divine archangel, that in the finger your eternal destiny, summons us to deal with courage “.

The mistake was not the only one made on the same night. When he pronounced the verses of the chorus for the last time he said: “And let the earth tremble in its centers to the loud roar and the cannon”when the original letter is “cannon roar”. Despite the mistake, he finished the act and shouted “Warriors!” Before bidding farewell to the public.

For its part, The Ministry of the Interior confirmed the research of the mistake “according to the powers that the Law on the Coat of Arms, the Flag and the National Anthem (LEBHN) grants to the Ministry of the Interior, through the General Directorate of Democratic Culture and Civic Development.” Although the singer apologized weeks later, the type of sanction imposed by the authorities was not disclosed.

