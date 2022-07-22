Pablo Solari and Miguel Borja debuted in River Plate: the magnifying glass on their performances

* The performance of the brand new attackers of the Band

River Plate returned to victory after three dates in the Professional League: beat Gimnasia 1-0 at the Monumental, thanks to a goal from Lucas Beltran. In a full stadium, the extra news for the Millionaire was the debut of his last two reinforcements: Pablo Solari and Miguel Borja. The forwards entered in the second half and their entry into the game coincided with a resurgence of the host in development. And they left a good impression.

At 61 minutes, Gallardo put in two wingers to create danger on the wings: he sent Esequiel Barco (for Nicolás De la Cruz) to the field and Pablo Solari (for Santiago Simón) made his debut. The 21-year-old from San Luis was very restless on the right wing and immediately joined the game. Overturned almost like a pointer, he was encouraged to dribble and overflow, and was at the limit of the shout in a couple of combinations.

Moments later it was Borja’s turn, 29, who before jumping onto the grass for Beltrán, knelt down and thanked heaven. The coffee striker showed his physical abilities to control the ball and a skill with physical play: in one action he held between two and wanted to assist Barco.

Even a society between the new ones was about to culminate in the network. Solari overflowed on the right, his favorite sector, and sent a cross to the middle of the area that Borja failed to connect. Both were highly applauded and generated enthusiasm in the public.

* Borja’s testimony

“The dates are passing and the leader must be close; these points are important. Comrade Beltrán started today, he played very well and for that I congratulated him. I had the opportunity to face River twice and the rhythm here in Argentina is different from that of Colombia. The sacrifice will never be lacking; delivery, sacrifice. I will always want to contribute everything I can to this team”. said the former Olimpo de Bahía Blanca after the meeting.

River paid nearly seven million dollars for the gunner: his pass belonged to Junior de Barranquilla and Palmeiras. His hierarchy, which led him to the Colombian national team, will be key to replacing Julián Álvarez, transferred to Manchester City.

For its part, for Solari the cast of Núñez paid USD 4.2 million. The family is a fan of the Millionaire and named him Pablo César in honor of Aimar. Emerged from the quarry of Talleres de Córdoba, he exploded in Colo Colo de Chile and today he has his chance in River. For now, both left good feelings. And they will go for more on Sunday, from 3:30 p.m. against Aldosivi in ​​Mar del Plata, for the tenth date of the Professional League.

KEEP READING:

Bomb in the transfer market: in Uruguay they assure that Luis Suárez agreed to join Nacional

The pearls of Julián Álvarez’s debut at Manchester City: partnership with two stars, pressure-assistance and a photo that was all the rage