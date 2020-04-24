Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 is free on Microsoft Store now

The Xbox One model of Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 is now free to obtain on Microsoft’s Japanese storefront.

The provide is out there to gamers exterior of the area so UK customers can even get in on the free recreation motion.

This model of Pac-Man is filled with neon lights and intense routes – check out the trailer beneath.

The sport was initially launched on Xbox One again in 2016 as a observe as much as the Pac-Man Championship Edition recreation from 2007.

Modes embrace Rating Assault and Journey Mode with quick fleeing fruit.

You’ll be able to take a look at Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 on the Microsoft Storefront in addition to a spread of different video games for the Xbox. In fact there’s a full record of the free to play video games on the Xbox web page too together with World of Tanks, DC Universe On-line, Fallout Shelter and Fortnite. In the event you’re on the lookout for one thing for the youngsters there’s additionally Frozen Free Fall: Snowball Struggle.

Which may simply maintain you busy till the Xbox Collection X launch date…