Pac-Man Museum + brings together 14 classic and modern games from the veteran arcade franchise

The collection of the legendary pet will be presented through a virtual game room that we can customize.

Bandai Namco has submitted a new collection of games of his most famous pet, Pac-Man, the arcade classic has had numerous and varied game proposals that have taken it from the arcade phenomenon of 1980 to our times through the most varied genres. Pac-Man Museum + pick up 14 of these games in a collection that is an expanded version of the 2014 game.

We will have classic and modern games of different genresThe game is all a tribute to the arcade, accessing the different titles through the machines that we will have in our games room. The more we play and as we manage to unlock new missions, we will earn more coins that we can use to buy objects with which customize our game room.

We can customize our game roomThe video shows Many options customization for these rooms, with figures of Pac-Man and ghosts, tables and benches, neon lights, vending machines, plants, jukeboxes and different finishes decorative for the walls. The collection includes: Pac-Man, Super Pac-Man, Pac and Pal, Pac-Land, Pac-Mania, Pac-Attack, Pac-in-Time, Pac-Man Arrangement (arcade and console version), Pac- Man Championship Edition, Pac Motos, Pac’n Roll Remix, Pac-Man Battle Royale, Pac-Man 256.

There is still no confirmed date for PAC-MAN Museum +, although Bandai Namco has set as a release window early 2022. It will have versions for Steam, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. The past 2020, Pac-Man turned 40 And in 3DJuegos we talk about its effective artificial intelligence and how this was one of its main keys to its success.

