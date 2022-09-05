PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC, analysis and opinions of the game for PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series

There are few characters in the world of video games as legendary as Pac-Man. However, the mythical “pacman” has not had the same luck among video game fans as other digital adventure comrades like Mario or Donkey Kong. Nobody can deny his iconic status, but beyond the original proposal, his games have generally been rather modest. But there was a title that changed that situation, and now it returns completely remastered: PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC. Does he live up to the character?

In 1999 Bandai Namco wanted to give the proverbial Pac-Man an adventure that would revitalize him in the collective imagination of video game lovers. Pac-Man World was a success of sales that managed to sell 1.5 million copies with its original release, and more than 20 years later it returns fully remastered as PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC, eager to seduce a new batch of fans and shine on the new generation of platforms. But the life of the good Pac-Man is always a bit complicated, and when they are not a gang of ghosts that ruin his birthday party, it is a remastering that it’s a bit short in his arts of seduction.

The game suffers from what seems to me an outdated childishness. I don’t know if the kids who play this PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC today will enjoy it the same way they enjoyed it in 1999. It’s a type of approach that, due to age, is a bit small for me: Toc -Man and his ghostly minions crash Pac-Man’s birthday party by kidnapping his yellowish, spherical family. Hence, Pac-Man is called to the rescue of him in a simple adventure through various scenarios that mix platforming with a limited number of puzzles and mini-games. It’s funny, really, it’s a shame that at this point and compared to other remakes we’ve recently enjoyed, such as Spyro: Reignited Trilogy, it may have been halfway in its proposal. But surely it is fault of the original game itselfnot so much of this set-up.

Back with the waka-waka

The main problem with PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC is that it looks and plays like an old titleThe main problem with PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC is that despite being a new release, looks and plays like an old title. This does not mean that this remastering has no news, far from it. Now Production’s work, compared to the original game, makes PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC a reliable remake. The original is still the basis of everything, although it becomes a real ballast for this remake. The facelift itself doesn’t go much beyond improving graphics quality and resolution. The HUD has been modified, some particularities of the gameplay have been changed, such as the moments in which Pac-Man dives, or the position and visibility of some platforms that improve the experience of going through the different levels. All in all, the game is completely enjoyable and fun, but not very ambitious as a remake. The classic Pac-Man mechanics of eating Pac-Dots and fruits, faithful in spirit to the character’s first game, are joined by classic platforming. Side scrolling levels with 3D elements full of traps, treasures and simple tests that hide surprises that will improve our score and number of extra lives. And still, it is not enough.

Perhaps where it is most surprising, although not too much, is when the game offers an extra screen that allows us to have fun with levels planned like the classic 1980’s from above, or even go kart racing. They are not exceptional, far from it, but they do manage to vary the rhythm of the game and disconnect for a few moments from the jump, double jump and rebound. And it is that in the end, and even with the improvements, the gameplay is that of a game from 1999. Not bad, but the medium has grown and evolved enough in two decades that it squeaks shortly after starting to play. It is also difficult for me to distance myself, due to age, from the comparison of what this title offers with the experience accumulated in many other similar titles. I have no doubt that it could be great introductory proposal for the youngest players who take their first steps in this hobby with a simple and friendly game. Those who already spend callus on their fingers from hitting the buttons so much, may not be able to squeeze as much juice out of the fun of this title.

There have been very few, if any, moments where I’ve seen any flash of graphic awesomenessAltogether we are talking about 6 worlds with 3 levels eachand their own bosses, which suffer from all the limitations of the games that in the late 90s began to explore the possibilities of 3D. The progress through the screens is lateral and vertical, although we can move in a very limited way by approaching and moving away from the screen. Some levels play here and there with the position of the camera or allow the path to travel around a curve or corner, but in general this remaster sticks to the limitations of 1999. Some gameplay problems have been improved in certain sectors of the game. gameplay and boss fights. I think where players who know the original version will be most grateful is in Pac-Man’s jumping action, and in the new ability that allows us to levitate briefly. It is something very useful to reach certain platforms and elevated areas. I admit that the “platforming” has been entertaining for me, and that I have managed to have fun especially when it comes to coming up with the precise strategy for reach some hidden collectible or with the always classic “pacman”. Unfortunately, and more seeing the great offer of monthly launches, it is difficult for me to recommend its purchase.

Everything that was good in the 1999 version of this Pac-Man World is still here, and improved, as I said before. The graphics are bright, colorful and attractive, but at this point maybe more could have been ordered from Now Production. Put to completely renew the visual section, I wish they had made a greater effort to take advantage of the power of the new consoles and PCs. There have been very few, if any, the moments in which I have seen some flash of graphic genius or technique that justifies the disbursement of more than 30 euros of PVP of the game at this time. In the sound section, a little more of the same: the melodies and effects they comply with the rigorous nods to the franchise, but beyond the unforgettable (and humming) classic Pac-Man theme, they suffer from a terrible lack of personality. That’s shared, in tandem, with a lot of the game’s design decisions on environments and enemies. But hey, being a readjustment of what was done 20 years ago, we can’t amend the flat to the studio now with this work either. You can not get something out of nothing. Although a bad design will always look better when playing with lighting effects or flashy textures and materials applied to models. It is not the case, and it shows that the remastering arrives just to the point of covering the file.