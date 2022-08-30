Pac-Man World Re-Pac is the star of the latest Xbox Series S that Microsoft raffles

The console of the American manufacturer is customized to celebrate the launch of the video game.

Once again, from Microsoft they take advantage of the launch of a video game —in others the premiere of a Hollywood blockbuster— to raffle among their Twitter followers an Xbox Series S totally themed with Pac-Man motifs, specifically the most recent release of the saga: Pac-Man World Re-Pac.

Accompanied by a control also customized for the occasion, the smallest console from the American manufacturer has a finish with the well-known labyrinths of the arcade video game, including a large central Pac-Man that takes advantage of its anatomy to occupy the space of the ventilation grill. Finally, to round off the promo, a download code for the adventure is included.

All this would have a retail cost of $299.99, although its unique character will possibly raise the value of the product even more.

Those interested in participating can read the full rules of the draw. It will be valid until this coming September 19 in countries and regions supported by Microsoft, and the promotional publication, attached to this news, must be shared along with the hashtag #PacManXboxSweepstakesin addition to following Xbox.

On other occasions we have already found Xbox giveaways with Stranger Things, Thor and other great Hollywood and television franchises. Pac-Man World Re-Pac was released on August 26 on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.

