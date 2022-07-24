Pachuca prepares to receive its star; Jennifer Hermoso will arrive in Mexico to report with the Gophers

Foto: Getty Images

Mexican soccer is going through days of important media activity. In both the men’s and women’s branches, the Liga MX has made signings of soccer players of the world elite. Just one day after arrival of Dani Alves to Mexico to join the Pumas, the Gophers from Pachuca they receive their new star also from Barcelona: Jennifer Beautiful.

Through two stories on her personal Instagram account, the 32-year-old soccer player announced that she is already on her way to the Beautiful Airosa to report with your new team. Similarly, she was excited about the start of a new stage in her career. “Who does not risk does not win, so let’s enjoy and see you in Mexico“, he claimed.

Coming from Women’s Barcelona, the striker will be the most renowned foreign player who has played in Aztec football. With an impressive track record, Hermoso arrives in Hidalgo territory as the current champion of the Iberdrola Leaguehighest category in Spain, and as UEFA Champions League runner-up.

Jennifer Hermoso, reinforcement of Pachuca Femenil. Photo: IG @jennihermoso

Its incorporation has great arguments to be one of the most important in the history of women’s soccer in the country. With 32 years, beautiful fonts It has some of the most important records in Spanish football, both at club level and with the national team. With 174 goals, It has the status of being the top scorer in the history of FC Barcelona Women.

Thus, the Pachuca board made it possible for the multi-champion in Spain to join the institution for the Apertura 2022, where she will meet the Mexican again Charlyn Corral with whom he shared fields in LaLiga Iberdrola. Although this time as companions.

“We were rivals for many years, but there was always mutual respect and admiration. What emotion and pride that you have chosen Pachuca! See you very soon, can’t wait to play together!”, Said the also historic Mexican soccer player.

The debut of the Madrilenian, however, is uncertain due to the fact that she is recovering from an injury to the internal lateral ligament of her right knee. Reason for which he also missed the Euro 2022 dispute in which his team was eliminated in the quarterfinals by the host team England.

Foto: Getty Images

Hermoso’s departure from the Catalan club is undoubtedly a sensitive loss. The soccer player is highest scorer in the history of the institution having managed to do 181 goals in 224 official matches disputed in two different stages (from 2013 to 2017 and from 2019 to 2022). As a Blaugrana, he managed to be Pichichi in four seasons: 2015-16, 2016-17, 2019-20 and 2020-21. “It is a pride that you have worn our shirt”, assured the institution in the farewell.

“Growing up is learning to say goodbye. I have been able to say it many times, life is moments and you don’t know if they will be repeated. That’s why you have to try to enjoy it and smile, always smile. I am very proud to have given everything I could with this shirt, I still have a lot to live for, to enjoy and now is the time for new adventures that fill and make me feel truly valued”, Hermoso expressed through his official accounts.

In her career, the attacker has also been part of institutions such as Atlético de Madrid, Rayo Vallecano, Tyresö FF and Paris Saint Germain. In its laurels It has seven trophies from the Iberdrola League, four from the Copa de la Reina, one from the UEFA Champions League, a French Cup and in 2021 it was awarded the silver ball from FIFA.

