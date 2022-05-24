Pachuca qualified for the Liga MX final and will face Atlas

Pachuca finalist of the closing 2022 (Photo: Twitter/@Tuzos)

It was defined the grand finale of Grita México Clausura 2022 of Liga MX, Atlas will face pachuca to fight for the title of tournament champion. With a 4 – 1 overall score the set of Tuzos managed to defeat the Eagles of Coapa and thus be the second finalist of the tournament.

The leader of the Clausura 2022 tournament will face the red and black, last Mexican soccer champion Apertura 2021, in the dispute for the title of the season. The Fury will fight for the bi-championship, while the albiazules will try to be crowned champion under the direction of William Almada.

The The last time that Pachuca was champion in Liga MX was in Clausura 2016, so after six years he will try to lift the trophy of Grita México 2022.

In the absence of confirming the official schedules, the first leg will be played at the Jalisco Stadium, while the return will be at the Hidalgo Stadium, this due to the position in the table; the Tuzos They remained as the general leader, so they will have the joy of playing the second leg and having the possibility of being champions in the company of their fans. It will be on Monday, May 23, when the final schedules for the grand final are published.

The last time Pachuca was champion in Liga MX was in Clausura 2016 (Photo: Twitter/@LigaBBVAMX)

Hidalguenses will fight to engrave their seventh star on their shield, while The red and black furyIn addition to the two-time championship, they will look for their third star.

During the first time, the Tuzos from Pachuca They were the ones who got ahead on the scoreboard and showed superiority on the field. They took advantage of their condition as locals and in the first two opportunities that were presented to them they managed to culminate the plays in goal.

The first goal of the game was at minute 12. In a quick counterattack, Avilés Hurtado received a pass in the direction of Guillermo Ochoa’s goal, ran to the bottom line to get a cross from there into the small area, an area where there were already several elements of the Tuzos.

It was there where the ball crossed the path of Romario Ibarra, who first defined the first goal of the game. The ball went directly into the goal Memo Ochoa was leaning against the left post because of the race that Hurtado undertook, so the Ecuadorian had no problems finishing the play.

Ibarra scored a double in the semifinal (Photo: Twitter/@Tuzos)

The hobby of Hurricane burst with joy because the score brought them closer to the final of the tournament although there was still time ahead. But that early goal did not stop the march of the Tuzos because they continued to insist throughout the duel to get more advantage on the scoreboard and prevent The Eagles They gave a counterattack and traced the score.

Shortly before the end of regulation time for the first half, Erick Sanchez scored the second of the match. With a shot from outside the area surprised Ochoa; Sánchez received a pass from Víctor Guzmán from three quarters of the pitch and without thinking about it so much, he dared to shoot at the Americanist’s goal.

Despite Ochoa’s efforts, could not prevent the second entry. The score fell at minute 44, so those led by Fernando Ortiz still had a chance to remedy the score against them. However, it was not so a third goal fell again by Ibarra.

In a quick backlash, the Ecuadorian received a center and due to the speed with which he was going he managed to sign a double and thus ensure his place in the final of the tournament with a score of 3 – 0.

KEEP READING:

Chucky Lozano visited the Pachuca club for the semifinal against America

Helmut Marko’s reaction to Checo Pérez’s annoyance with Verstappen at the Spanish GP

INAI instructed the Chamber of Deputies to make the meeting with Yon de Luisa and Mikel Arriola transparent about violence in stadiums