Pachuca vs America: when and where to see the visit of the Eagles to the Hidalgo Stadium

The Eagles of America They will once again face one of the rivals that, in the most recent tournaments, has been in charge of frustrating their aspirations to lift the title. On day 9 of the 2022 Opening of the Liga MX will visit the Tuzos from Pachuca to extend the streak two consecutive victories that they have accumulated so far, but they have the obligation to overcome the fifth best team of the current campaign.

There have been numerous chapters where Águilas and Tuzos have disputed important stages. One of the most remembered chapters was when the Bella Airosa prevented Cuauhtémoc Blanco from saying goodbye to the Águilas as champion in the 2007 Clausura tournament, although after that came more defeats that left the capital on the ropes.

The most favored team in the stands of the building will be the one led by Guillermo Almada, although the proximity of the state of Hidalgo to Mexico City will be beneficial for azulcremas fans to make the trip and flood the sports arena with their colors to cheer on the players. The rest of the fans interested in following the actions of the meeting will have various options on audiovisual platforms.

Place: Miguel Hidalgo Stadium, Pachuca, Hidalgo.

Date: Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Hour: 21:05

TV: Being a meeting where the Tuzos de Pachuca will be the local team, the actions can only be seen on the pay television signal. The channel in charge of its diffusion will be Fox Sportsthough Claro Sports It will also provide the chronicle of the meeting.

Internet and application: the company in charge of pay television transmission will enable its multiplatform, that is, its official website and application for mobile phones, to people who have a subscription.

YouTube: One of the free options for users who do not have a subscription will be the official YouTube channel of Claro Sportswhere the shares will be issued live and direct.

Radio: people who do not have an audiovisual device to follow the meeting can use the microphones of The Deportes on 96.9 frequency modulation (fm).

William Almada he could extend confidence to the players who have carried him to the top of the table. In that aspect, Óscar Ustari will defend the goal, while Kevin Álvarez, Gustavo Cabral, Miguel Tapias and Mauricio Isais will occupy the rear. In midfield would be Erick Sánchez, Luis Chávez and Víctor Guzmán, and Nicolás Ibañez would appear in attack with Avilés Hurtado, as well as Romario Ibarra.

For his part, after having consolidated the victory against the Pumas, the Tano could repeat his lineup. Guillermo Ochoa is the immovable one to defend the goal and in front of him will be Luis Fuentes, Sebastián Cáceres, Néstor Araujo and Emilio Lara. As containment will be Álvaro Fidalgo and Richard Sánchez, while the attacking midfielders will be Diego Valdés, Alejandro Zendejas and Jonathan Rodríguez. The guy in charge of finishing the plays could be Henry Martin.

The Eagles won the Clásico Capitalino the most recent weekend, so the rhythm and mood favor them. It is worth mentioning that the wave of violence in Ciudad Juárez caused the rescheduling of the Tuzos’ commitment in the border city, so they missed the opportunity to have activity on the weekend.

