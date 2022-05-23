Pachuca vs América: where and at what time to see the last semifinal of Clausura 2022

It will be defined who will be the finalist of the Clausura 2022 that will face the Atlas (Photo: Instagram/@tuzosoficial)

On the night of Sunday, May 22, the last finalist who will contend for Closing Championship 2022 from MX League. pachuca y America will face each other in the match corresponding to the semifinal second leg of Grita México 2022. From the field of Hidalgo Stadium the last 90 minutes that will define the end of the season will be played.

At 8:06 p.m. the match will begin in which both club teams will fight for the possibility of fighting for the champion’s title against the Atlas, first finalist who qualified after having eliminated Tigres in a controversial match that ended with a global score of 4 – 5 overall.

Los red and black They will be waiting to meet their rival, so far with the tie at one goal on the global scoreboard, the team that would qualify for the next stage of the tournament would be the Tuzos for having finished in the first position of the tournament.

Pachuca will host America for the second leg of the semifinal (Photo: Instagram/@tuzosoficial)

for the last Clausura 2022 league semifinal can be seen live exclusively by the signal of Clear Brand y Claro Sports because it is the only television station that will have the rights to transmission. It should be remembered that each Tuzos they play as locals, the television station is in charge of projecting the matches live and for the semifinal it will not be the exception.

However, there are different ways to closely follow the most outstanding actions of the match.

Date: Sunday May 22, 2022

Hours: 08:06 p.m. (Central Mexico)

Venue: Hidalgo Stadium

Transmission: Claro, Claro Sports

The Liga BBVA MX authorities authorized the Hidalgo Stadium to have a capacity of 100% of its fans (Photo: Instagram/@tuzosoficial)

YouTube: by means of official channel of Clear Brand live coverage can be tuned in. It should be remembered that the broadcast will start minutes before the game to start with the match preview and the team line-up.

Mobile app: through the platform streaming Claro Sports It will be possible to follow the game, for this, the fans must have a valid subscription to the application, enter and select the programming of the match.

Radio: for those fans who do not have access to the internet, they will be able to follow the narration live from the radio by The Deportes on the signal 730 AM and 96.9 FM.

The authorities of the Liga BBVA MX They authorized the Hidalgo Stadium to have a capacity of 100% of its fans, it should be remembered that the visiting team will not be allowed to enter the sports venue due to league restrictions. In addition, there will be a rigorous security protocol, which will be made up of approximately 600 security elements, both private and state.

America needs to win to go to the final of the tournament (Photo: Instagram/@ClubAmerica)

During the first leg of the semi-final at the Aztec stadiumlas Eagles had for a moment the brief advantage against the squad of the tuzos; however, they could not maintain the advantage and the first game ended tied at one goal, so now the team from Ferdinand Ortiz is seen with need to win in Hidalgo to go to the final.

If those from Coapa manage to score a goal, and that they do not score one against them, they would be qualifying for the final of the tournament. The minimum score that America needs to qualify for the final is a 1 – 0 in the match so that the aggregate is 2 – 1 in their favor.

In contrast, the result that requires the squad commanded by William Almada it is more comfortable. With the global draw (and a goalless match in the second leg) would be qualifying them for the final since the tiebreaker is the position in the general table. But for added security I would need a minimum of one goal so as not to compromise their classification to the final.

KEEP READING:

Checo Pérez’s memes for having given up 1st place in the Spanish GP

INAI instructed the Chamber of Deputies to make the meeting with Yon de Luisa and Mikel Arriola transparent about violence in stadiums

Liga MX will investigate whether Tigres made an improper alignment against Atlas in the semifinal